The Corporatization Bogey: Whither Farmers' Interest?

One driving factor behind the ongoing farmer protests around Delhi past month is the fear of corporate takeover of farmers interests. That corporatization would take hold of the innocent village peasant and the capricious private capital would impoverish the poor farmer further by maximising pursuit of profits.

But what are facts on the ground? What is the history of corporate farming in India and the global experience? Does the picture look as dark as it is painted by some vested interests? Let’s take a deep dive on the issue of this one fear factor of farmers.

Contract farming, a tie-up between the farm and the firm has been present in India from as early as the 19th century. With private British companies getting into coffee and tea plantations in the northeast and south in 1850-1860, the early 20th century saw companies like the ITC getting into contracts to produce tobacco with the farmers of Andhra Pradesh. The 1960s saw some private players getting into the seeds business which involved leasing agricultural lands dedicated to seed farming. Private sector companies got into agri-businesses through the 1970s without much enabling policy ecosystem.

In the late 1980s, PepsiCo/HLL famously contracted for tomato farming in Punjab and Himachal. It is documented that the productivity of the crop went up from about 7.5 tons per acre to 20 tons. The American MNC later did the same with potatoes for its brand of chips, from Uttar Pradesh to Gujarat to Maharashtra.

Parallelly, the cooperatives sector flourished in India incorporating elements of contract farming. Small farmers would collectively own a cooperative which would bring capital and technology to improve yields. Milk and sugar are cases in point.

Operation flood and the success of India's milk production story is a legend in the annals of agriculture studies around the world.

India produced about 20 million metric tons of milk in the 1950s and the commodity was pretty much rationed even in urban centres. Come the white revolution through the 1970s led by the cooperatives model of Amul and India stands as the largest milk producing nation in the world at about 160-170 million metric tons today. The success story would not have been possible without a dose of technology, the almost military man professionalism of Verghese Kurien, and farmers’ collectivism to tide over the fractured supply chain.

In yet another example of the farmer showing grassroots courage from being moderately self-sufficient in the area of cotton production, India has become a net exporter of cotton. With spin-off effects on the farm-to-fashion textiles industry, before 2003 much of the cotton variety produced in the country was susceptible to pests with regular stories of farmers suicides.

Came the genetically engineered bt cotton and the bad days were behind us. Today, with 95% cotton in the country belonging to the pest-resistant variety, cotton farmers have made a small fortune. Exports peaked at about 10 USD billion in 2014-15 and are expected to record highs this year on the back of a surge in global demand. This happened with some astute handling by farmer leaders of all political persuasions. Unfortunately, something not shown since for any other crop except for bt brinjal.

As things stand today, contract farming is legal in a majority of states in India adopted by farmers for a wide variety of crops and across regions. The amended APMC act, even as it stood before the latest reforms, allowed a legal framework for the private sector to go directly to the farmers. Under UPA, fruits and vegetables were effectively taken out of the regulated APMC system.

Simply put, a company could enter into a contract with a farmer or a group of farmers, provide them technological and capital inputs and demand a certain quality of produce. The farmer cuts through the rigamarole of finding transport, middlemen, and markets even if for the same amount of profit on the crop.

But if only things were that simple.

Despite proof to the contrary, the ongoing protests are attempting to create a fear psychosis in the minds of the farmers.

Conspiracy theories like this abound, that the west is out to destroy our agriculture, that our lands would turn fallow with fertilizer overuse, that rampant joblessness would result from the use of technology.

While discounting the outlandish ones, it is important the experts and the government address the concerns on merits.

Any technological churn in any sector brings with it the possibility of making jobs redundant. Agriculture cannot be immune to the principle and infusion of technology might lead to a certain spike in rural joblessness. Even otherwise, while agriculture’s share in GDP is just about 15% now, it still supports an unsustainable population of 50% on it..

While on the one hand creating more manufacturing jobs might be imperative, most of the redundant workforce from the fields might not have the skillset to cope with the requirements. As suggested by Agri expert Ashok Gulati in one of his papers, giving a fillip to the agri-food processing sector and absorbing the rural workforce there might be a good intermediate solution. And these reforms pave the way for that.

As per a Niti, Aayog study, as much as 27% of fruits and vegetables produced in the country go waste due to transportation and storage deficiencies. What is wrong if private capital fills this space quickly by removing regulatory and policy bottlenecks which is aimed through these reforms?

What specific changes we should be looking at through this window of private capital participation? For one, there is a huge scope of collaboration with the government on educating farmers. The use of inorganic fertilizers is still below global safety standards impacting productivity. For example, against 11 tons per hectare in the United States, productivity in India is only 2.5 tons per hectare for a crop like Maize. Improved technology has not reached a majority of farmers is evident from the fact that more than one crop is grown on less than half of India's arable land.

And those who speak of small farm size forget India performs poorer than China despite having more arable land and more land area under irrigation. China’s total value of agricultural produce is three times of India, USD 1.2 trillion against India's about 400 USD billion as per 2018 figures. Essentially China is extracting more from its land resources on the back of better use of capital and technology.

Let’s come to some conclusions. India stopped being a food deficit country some four decades ago...Those bad days are not coming again. We are going to remain a surplus food economy. The Modi government reforms are in the nick of time to infuse private capital in the surplus part of the system. Even as government support continues through its various intervention mechanisms like the universal PDS, food security act, fasal bima yojana, direct benefits transfer, and income support scheme.

With all the might of the governments at centre and states, the investment to GDP ratio for Agri sector remains at about 14%, a huge 80% of investment in agriculture comes from farmers themselves! Imagine, private sector corporate investment stands at a paltry 2.5% of the total Agri economy in the country. In figures available from 2016-17, of the total corporate investments of about 20 lakh crores in the economy, a mere 8,000 crores came to agriculture.

It is a travesty that for an essentially rural culture that India remains, farmers have not earned well enough since independence. Urban family incomes are as much as five times higher than in rural homes from roughly being equal at the time of independence. Something is surely amiss. Thus adding that extra sheen to the Modi government’s project to double the farmers’ income there is a miracle waiting to happen if we unlock the regulatory bottlenecks and let these reforms through. Let's not miss the bus.