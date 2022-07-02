When Tiger Changed Stripes: Uddhav Thackeray's Maha Brand Positioning Disaster

In marketing parlance, brand positioning is like walking on thin ice, a little swerve and you can break it and fall. The reason why Honda does not sell its scooters in American markets is that the name is so closely associated with the cars in the minds of American consumers that selling scooters can play havoc with their car sales.

An irreparable tinkering with the brand positioning of Shiv Sena has been tried with Uddhav Thackeray to disastrous consequences.

Shiv Sena's Political Paradigm Shift

For a cadre-basedSena-led party like Shiv Sena which is organisation first and a political force later, Uddhav Thackeray's decision to align with Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was like taking a U-turn while driving at cruise speed, overturning being the only consequence.

The cadre that would dig up pitches to stop cricket with Pakistan were now told to remain silent when Malad MLA Aslam Sheikh sought to name a municipal garden after Tipu Sultan in September 2021. The Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) played along till the BJP protested and the garden was later renamed after Rani Laxmi Bai.

Take the Hanuman Chalisa row, had Balasaheb Thackeray been around, he would have invited Navneet Rana over to Matoshree or better held a public rendition of the ode to Lord Hanuman at the Shivaji Maidan with Rana as a guest.

The most abject giving up of the original Shiv Sena DNA happened during the Palghar incident with the Uddhav government's lame response. It is likely that under Balasaheb apart from police action, the Sainiks would have come out on the streets in a show of support for the killed saffron sadhus.

Imagine, if AIMIM Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel had sought the hanging of Nupur Sharma when the Shiv Sena still had its original DNA, wouldn't Mumbai have stopped? Would the Sainiks not have picketed Jaleel's residence? An emphatic yes but nothing of that sort happened, it is natural the Sainiks were confused and the lifeblood of Shiv Sena, its street power was lost under Uddhav's regime.

Maharashtra Political Twist

The tectonic shift in Maharashtra politics that led to a change of government on Thursday (June 30) then can be seen in good measure as a product of an average Shiv Sainik's confusion coming out through the second rung of the leadership within the party-- the MLAs led by Eknath Shinde.

During one of the television debates, an Uddhav camper denied that any power was lost, he was right. In the last two and a half years of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (in MVA) government, Shiv Sena never had power what with the key portfolios like Home and Finance with the NCP. 'All roads led to Baramati, paraphrasing all roads lead to Rome'

What is actually lost by attrition is the aura and influence of the Thackeray clan.

Look at it this way, when Chhagan Bhujbal rebelled against Babasaheb's leadership in 1991 and left the Sena with 9 MLAs in toe. In 2007, when Raj Thackeray, one of the family quit not even his close confidante Sada Sarvankar deemed it fit to annoy the patriarch and stayed put, ditto for Narayan Rane who left without any impact the same year. Contrast this with Shinde's Rebellion that found resonance with 39 Sena legislators who stuck around together for over a fortnight of attempts to get them back.

And remember unlike, in earlier times, they were in power the lure was not to join the government but to regain their ideological mooring. Not surprising that both while Uddhav was leaving Varsha, the official residence of the Chief Minister, and later at Matoshree during the week of crisis, Shiv Sainiks present in support of Thackerays could be counted on fingertips

Not that there was no warning, more than once Eknath Shinde has said how he tried to convince Uddhav to not align with avowedly secular Congress and the NCP or to leave the alliance. Leaders like Shinde come with a strong ear to the ground, they have an umbilical link with the cadres as they are the organisation.

Now imagine a situation where despite being in power, they have to take a pass to even meet the leader from a coterie that constituted entirely of the unelectable

Let's understand those who held keys to Thackeray-- the man for mediation talks was Milind Narvekar neither an MLA nor an MLC, both Anil Parab and Santosh Desai are members of the legislative council, Sanjay Raut and Anil Desai, both are the members of the Rajya Sabha. Clearly, this would have riled a grassroots leader like Shinde having been groomed directly under Babasaheb.

The woke-ism of Uddhav's son Aaditya Thackeray right from an extra 'A' in his name, to the dalliance with Bollywood that had gone beyond the Mumbai grapevine. Having election hoardings in Urdu in his constituency of Worli earned him some browny points with the Lutyen's ecosystem and the Khan Market gang in Delhi but only added to the confusion of the Sainiks.

Analysis of Uddhav's Aloofness

A lot of psychoanalysis has been done of Uddhav's aloofness of his suave dealings with leaders of his delegation that made him a modern leader, all good but in the context of brand positioning, a disaster and even foolhardy how do you justify aloofness in the midst of an existential crisis. A day after attending the National Executive Uday Samant, a member of the Uddhav cabinet scood to the rebel camp in Guwahati. Shinde and many ministers were with Sena for decades and had built the party in their districts and regions. Rebuilding might not be an easy task for whatever is left of the party under Uddhav's command

Reports of Milind Narvekar in talks with now chief minister Eknath Shinde give a sense of the titanic proportions of Sena's sinking under Thackeray. The Narvekar move should be particularly worrying as he was the go-to man for all corporators in Mumbai if they had to communicate with the top leadership. If he goes and with him a bunch of corporators, it might deal a body blow to Sena's finances as well, BMC being the milch cow that sustained the party all these years.

The first Thackeray chief minister of the original Shiv Sena would have renamed Aurangabad on the first day in power, perhaps Uddhav turned it into his swansong-- the Hindutva genes showing some Atavism but only after permanent damage has been done. A wistful Uddhav called a press conference on Friday (July 1) to announce that Shinde was not a Sainik anymore and that SFridayBollywoodena was still with him. Maybe that was for putting up things on record keeping in mind a long legal battle ahead.

It is nobody's case that an ideology should not evolve, change is permanent, it is also not the case that regression of digging pitches is an ideal. Only, that in the context of present-day Indian politics-- Uddhav--chiefly out of spite sought to conduct an experiment in which he has turned out to be the SOLE LOSER.