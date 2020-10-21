Bihar Elections 2020: Pradeep Bhandari Decodes Impact Of LJP Going Solo After Leaving NDA

The latest Bihar Ballot edition of 'It's Political' decodes the impact of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) breaking away from the NDA alliance and going solo to contest the election. Watch the video above as Pradeep Bhandari, Psephologist and founder of Jan Ki Baat, talks about the strategy of LJP contesting the election independently and acting as 'the vote cutter'.

The 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections will be held in three phases - on October 28, November 3 & November 7 - with the counting of votes will be held on November 10. Nitish Kumar is the incumbent Chief Minister. From the NDA fold, BJP will contest on 121 seats of which 11 seats have been allocated to its smaller allies, while the ruling JDU in coalition with BJP will contest on 122 seats of which 7 seats are allotted to Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM party, in the 243 seat Bihar assembly election.