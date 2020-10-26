Bihar Elections 2020: Pradeep Bhandari Decodes Nitish Kumar's Absence From NDA Posters

The latest Bihar Ballot edition of 'It's Political' talks about the campaign posters and holdings of the NDA and the Gatbandhan ahead of the Bihar Elections 2020.

Watch the video above as Pradeep Bhandari, Psephologist and founder of Jan Ki Baat decodes the absence of incumbent Bihar Chief Minister and JDU Chief from the posters of BJP and the NDA, hinting towards the presence of 'anti-incumbency' in the NDA. On the other hand, RJD strongly carries Tejashwi Yadav as the face of the 'Maha-Gatbandhan'. Are Modi and Tejashwi, the vote-getters for their respective alliances?

The 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections will be held in three phases - on October 28, November 3 & November 7 - with the counting of votes will be held on November 10. From the NDA fold, BJP will contest on 121 seats of which 11 seats have been allocated to its smaller allies, while the ruling JDU in coalition with BJP will contest on 122 seats of which 7 seats are allotted to Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM party, in the 243 seat Bihar assembly election.

On the other hand, Mahagathbandhan with RJD and Congress agreeing on seat-sharing ratio of144 and 70 seats respectively along with three other Communist parties contesting on 29 seats.