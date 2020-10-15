Bihar Elections 2020: Pradeep Bhandari Decodes Tejashwi's Open Dare To 'MLC' Nitish Kumar

The latest Bihar Ballot edition of 'It's Political...' concerns itself with an open challenge issued by RJD-Congress CM-Tejashwi Yadav to incumbent Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to contest the elections from any seat in Nalanda directly against him.

Nitish Kumar has in recent times preferred to take the MLC route rather than contesting elections to the Bihar Legislative Assembly himself.

Watch in the video above as Pradeep Bhandari, Psephologist and founder of Jan Ki Baat, decodes this open dare from one of the key players in the upcoming polls to the other.

The 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections will held in three phases - on October 28, November 3 & November 7 - with counting of votes to be held on November 10. Nitish Kumar is the incumbent Chief Minister.

