Bihar Elections: Pradeep Bhandari Decodes NDA's Chances In Lalu Yadav's Bastion Raghopur

The latest Bihar Ballot edition of 'It's Political' discusses the moot-point of Bihar's Raghopur, talking about how the BJP and the NDA can fare in the constituency, considered to be a Lalu bastion.

Watch the video above as Pradeep Bhandari, Psephologist and founder of Jan Ki Baat, decodes the demographics of the constituency and whether the people were moving towards a third-front like the LJP. He also decodes how NDA candidates will fare in constituencies where their leaders are not locally popular.

The 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections are being held in three phases - on October 28, November 3 & November 7 - with the counting of votes on November 10. From the NDA fold, BJP will contest on 121 seats of which 11 seats have been allocated to its smaller allies, while the ruling JDU in coalition with BJP will contest on 122 seats of which 7 seats are allotted to Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM party, in the 243 seat Bihar assembly election.

On the other hand, Mahagathbandhan with RJD and Congress have agreed on a seat-sharing ratio of 144 and 70 seats respectively along with three other Communist parties contesting on 29 seats.