Can BJP Breach Mamata's Bastion In West Bengal Elections 2021? Pradeep Bhandari Answers

The latest edition of 'It's Political with Pradeep Bhandari' analyses the TMC vs BJP battle that is set to take place in the West Bengal Assembly elections in 2021. In the episode, Pradeep Bhandari, Psephologist and founder of Jan Ki Baat, examines the impact of a resilient BJP seeking to overthrow the incumbent TMC in what is being described as the biggest political battle of 2021.

The BJP is trying its tried-and-tested booth-level strategy in the state. The party has emerged as the main challenger to the ruling TMC, winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 elections with more than 40 per cent of total votes. TMC, on the other hand, is aiming to return to power for the fourth time and has kicked off its campaign by launching the digital campaigns 'Mark Yourself safe from BJP' & 'Didi Ke Bolo'.

Watch It's Political With Pradeep Bhandari in the video above.