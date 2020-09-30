'It's Political': Pradeep Bhandari's Take On Who Is Delaying Justice In The Sushant Case

The Supreme Court in the Moin Qureshi case observed that open-ended investigation which keep on gathering dust for years together may seriously erode the credibility and faith of the public in the CBI. The people are asking the CBI: In the past one month where is the investigating agency heading to in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Psephologist and founder of Jan Ki Baat, Pradeep Bhandari speaks about the questions around the 'homicide' angle in the case.