'It's Political': Pradeep Bhandari's Take On How Bihar Equation Squares As LJP-JDU Tussle

The Lok Janshakti Party has decided to go solo this time in Bihar. Continuing to be in the National Democratic Alliance in Delhi firmly under PM Narendra Modi, but with a politically canny move to ditch the Nitish Kumar-led bloc in Patna. Is the Bharatiya Janata Party behind this matrix to cut Nitish's leverage in the coalition and bolster its numbers in the 243-seat Assembly?

Psephologist and founder of Jan Ki Baat, Pradeep Bhandari, decodes the nature of politics in one of the last Hindi heartland states where BJP is yet to have its own CM and of a junior Paswan who aims to gain a foothold.