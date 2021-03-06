Advocate Yatin Oza Opens Up On His Impactful Cases, Brief Career In Politics

In this week’s ‘Legal Eagle With Rhythm’, former President of Gujarat bar association, Advocate Yatin Oza spoke about his early years in the Indian Army and how he decided to make the big switch to the legal profession.

"My first passion was to join the army but my second passion was the legal profession. I still feel I should have joined the army. I possibly to be honest would not have been able to undergo such rigorous training and hard life. I'll be very candid, the legal profession was my second choice and I got a good break from the beginning. I realized I would be much successful in this field," revealed Advocate Yatin Oza.

Sharing the influence of his father in his life he remarked, "The day I got my license to practice, my father told me your practice will be independent. You would not dependent on me. Your office, clerk, litigation would be separate. We will not refer any clients to each other."

"I earned and gained a lot of experience from my student days and P.B Majmudar's office, who later went on to become a judge of the Gujarat & Bombay High Court. Those three years were the turning point of my life," he stated.

Oza elaborates on his impactful cases

Talking about his impactful cases he spoke about the controversial suspension of a senior police officer. "I was very successful in getting the suspension set aside and get him reinstated. That was in 1983. That gave me a big boost. I was for quite a number of years, I represented 90% of cases of the police department," he said. "Another case of a triple murder and a bail petition in 1984 came up wherein I got the bail for 14 people. That gave me a good chance to appear in a number of criminal matters, something I was not familiar with," he added.

"If I am where I am, credit goes to late Justice Thakkar who took a keen interest in building my career. I can't express myself in the obligation of that great judge. Many can be dubbed as products of judges in Gujarat. I would not have reached half of where I have without him," he remarked.

On career in politics

"I am a hopeless failure in politics, and I am completely out of politics. People say that since I resigned since that seat, represented by Advani Ji was lost by BJP honorable Prime Minister came as the CM of Gujarat. I joined BJP in 2007 again as spokesperson of Mr Narendra Modi which I continued till 2014. I don't know why I came back. I am an absolute failure as a politician," he stated.

Sharing on his repeated success of winning elections in the Gujarat Bar Association he said, "I have contested in 17 elections and barring one, I have won all. It is because of the love that my seniors have for me, the respect that juniors have for me and most important i have been successful in fulfilling the dreams of junior advocates. I stand with them like a rock."

Read: Senior Advocate Shreehari Aney Opens Up On His Tenure As Maharashtra's Advocate General

Read: BJP's Ashish Shelar Speaks On Indigenous Apps, Freedom Of Expression & Impact Of NEP