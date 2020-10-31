ASG Satya Pal Jain Compares Maha Govt's Witch-hunt Against Republic To Emergency Era

Additional Solicitor-General of India, Satya Pal Jain spoke to Republic TV on Saturday, sharing his first-person account of how he tided through the Emergency era, drawing parallels with the Maharashtra Government's current witch-hunt against Republic Media Network.

"In 1974-75, I was elected as the General Secretary of the Punjab University's Student Council. I was doing my MA in political science where Emergency was declared and I was arrested when I was 23 years old. They tortured me by giving me electric shocks," he said. Satya Pal Jain also shared how people who even dissented within the Congress, had to face action at the hands of the party.

"They wanted to know how these posters were getting printed. Who were the leaders going underground and the activities of the people. With the grace of god, I did not divulge any information. I stayed in jail for one year. I was the youngest prisoners among the 6,200 political prisoners. Those were the dark days, media was suppressed,' he said.

ASG on Maharashtra Govt's witch-hunt against Republic

While speaking on the Maharashtra Government's clampdown on Republic, he said, "The way in which the Maharashtra government is working is akin to the way in which Mrs Gandhi's government worked in 1975 during emergency. During those days also journalists were arrested and they were not allowed to work. Since about 45 years from then, they are not in a position to do such things directly, so they are trying to do this indirectly."

"In case you want to survive, they want you to do what they want. They want you to sing their songs, to praise them. All those people were thrown out of power in 1975. Maharashtra Government needs to understand that the society of 2020 is different. People of this country will now never tolerate such unconditional and illegal gimmicks of the Maharashtra Government," he added.

