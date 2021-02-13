BJP's Ashish Shelar Speaks On Indigenous Apps, Freedom Of Expression & Impact Of NEP

In this week’s ‘Legal Eagle With Rhythm’, Advocate, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and former Minister of Maharashtra, Ashish Shelar spoke to Republic Media Network’s Executive Editor-Legal & Governance Rhythm Anand Bhardwaj about national interest and homegrown products such as ‘Koo’ over Twitter and ‘Atma Nirbharta’. Shelar initially noted the benefits of social media and platforms like WhatsApp, Twitter for individuals to connect with each other and ‘made it easy’ for them to spread a message. However, the BJP MLA noted that even though there are some pros of social media, the current scenario conflicts with the definition of ‘freedom’.

He said, “My freedom ends where other person’s freedom starts”. Shelar said that Indian constitution’s ‘paramount design’ is freedom for everybody to express but the restriction of an individual’s freedom where other person’s similar expression starts, “needs to be there” on social media platforms. He also said that Twitter is “not able to understand it” or “cope with it in a proper way”. Therefore, the BJP MLA stressed the need to have boundaries on social networking or else “many more” like Shelar would shift from Twitter to Koo.

Shelar on sports federation

On the functioning of sports federations’, Ashish Shelar mentioned that federations associations need to strengthen the administrative part that has ‘specialised support’. While mentioning that he has worked in the Mumbai Cricket Federation Association, the former Maharashtra Minister said that creating the facility and infrastructure for the youth interested in sports is essential. He said he wants “youth to enjoy sports on the ground and not on mobile screens”.

“I feel in the Olympics, we need to have better representation and better infrastructure and ecosystem by which more number of boxers can get a good platform as well as the infrastructure. Because India is going to get good medals in the coming Olympics also. I genuinely feel that by working and supporting this federation, trying to give our expertise, try to bring back more from the government to this ecosystem, we can contribute good for sports federations.”

Further, Shelar also expressed delight over how beneficial National Education Policy (NEP) unveiled by the Central government. He said that NEP is ‘exactly’ what they demanded for helping students to not get into a ‘tunnel’ of limited streams. Shelar noted that while students are ‘enjoying’ their respective chosen streams, NEP allows them to develop talents too.

'Mahasrahstra govt not implementing NEP'

While talking about he would like to change in the state of Maharashtra, Shelar said that all governments should implement NEP which has given students the exact that scope for children to nurture their respective interests while completing their bachelor’s. ‘Obviously’, he noted that the current state government needs to implement NEP and that it is not looking at the subject the way it should. He said that “things are moving” and there is no room for laziness and corruption in the government as most things are online. Former Maharashtra Minister reiterated that the current state government has to implement the NEP by formulating the rules, and “making the impact happen”.