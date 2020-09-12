'Congress Governments Have Never Been Comfortable With Free Media': S Gurumurthy

Congress governments have never been comfortable with free media and have been intolerant to criticism of the Nehru-Gandhi family, Thuglak Magazine's Editor, Swaminathan Gurumurthy said.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Gurumurthy said, "Congress governments have never been comfortable with free media. Article 19 (1) had no restrictions, freedom of expression was completely free, but in 1951, an amendment was made to put restrictions on media freedom. Pandit Nehru was against the word reasonable because once it's there, the judiciary will come into the determine whether its reasonable or not. So even a person who was associated with the very idea of democracy was not very comfortable of the judiciary intervening between the government and media."

Republic TV's reporter Anuj Kumar, video journalist Yashpaljit Singh, and Ola cab driver Pradeep Dilip Dhanavade continue to remain detained in Raigad after they were arrested Wednesday night.

In the context of this, S Gurumurthy said that the more Congress became family-oriented, they were against anything written against the Gandhi family. "So in Maharashtra government, I feel, though Shiv Sena is in the front, the drive from the back according to me is Congress."

He also opined that the fight is not between the Maharashtra government and Republic, it is a fight between well-entrenched forces of disruption of social, cultural, political, national disruption against which a situation has come where Republic and some other media are leading the charge.

"Whenever a government has taken extreme steps against the media, it has paid a price. And Maharashtra government too will pay a price."

He also shared his own experience of his right to report being trampled upon by the erstwhile Rajiv Gandhi government of the late 1980s.

"There are two distinct differences between journalism and the ecosystem. In 1987, the Rajiv Gandhi government commanded a majority of 414 out of 542 seats in Parliament (Lok Sabha). It was at that time that the Indian Express took on the issue of corruption against the person regarded as the 'cleanest' in Indian polity. Then they had arrested me in a forged letter and everyone believed the government till the letter was proved forged in 6 days. Till then nobody would come to my house, my relatives kept off. The newspapers had headlines like 'CIA agent arrested', that was the kind of campaign. It took a lot of time for the truth to come out but the pain was intense. But one thing was very distinct and different, the entire media stood with me. Even some media who had a positive view also condemned this arrest and many newspapers said that the government should apologise for having arrested a journalist."

