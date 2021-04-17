Dr. Singhvi Credits His Political Life To Madhavrao Scindia; Shares Bond With 'Pranab Da'

Senior Advocate Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network’s Executive Editor-Legal & Governance Rhythm Anand Bhardwaj on this week's edition of 'Legal Eagle', opening up on his special relationship with late Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia and how he credits his political career to him.

"I must acknowledge that Madhavrao Scindia pushed for my ASGship. I was the youngest ASG at age 37. Madhavrao took a liking to me early on and I started advising him. So many things we connected on. Madhavrao appeared dynamic and on the go but being a Piscean, he was an introvert. I am Piscean too, contrary to how I appear. So we both Pisceans connected," he said.

Sharing details of his last meeting with the late Congress leader, Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi shared that he was the only person to meet him on the Sunday when he died. "He telephoned me in the morning to meet me. He may have had a premonition about his death because he talked philosophically in the one-month run-up to his death. Later I called him that day, he had taken that flight and we heard about the crash."

"I credit my political life to Madhavrao Scindia. Scindia would embarrass me at get-togethers. He would say why is the Congress party not associating itself with a person like him. I was loosely associated with the Congress at that time, I knew a lot of Congressmen. Almost 6 months after his death, I got my first post in the Congress," he shared.

Speaking on his special bond with late President and Congress stalwart Pranab Mukherjee, Singhvi stated that he also credited his political life to Mukherjee to a certain extent. Sharing anecdotes of his bond with him he said, "Pranab Da had an awesome personality. He had a phenomenal memory and a phenomenal grasp on precedents, what happened when. I met him 10 days before his untimely death. To sit with Pranab Da was an education. I met him a month before his death as well. He gave me a talk on Bengal as I was the West Bengal MP at that time. Fifteen-minute appointments with him would always become one hour!" he revealed.