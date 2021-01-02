Eminent Lawyer Ujjwal Nikam Opens Up On 1993 Blasts, 26/11 Terror Attack & Ajmal Kasab

Eminent lawyer Ujjwal Nikam spoke to Republic Media Network’s Executive Editor-Legal & Governance Rhythm Anand Bhardwaj spoke about his journey fighting the landmark 26/11 case, 1993 Mumbai Blasts case, and other top cases.

'RDX used in India for the 1st time in 1993 blasts'

While speaking on the involvement of Pakistan in orchestrating the 1993 Mumbai blasts, Ujjwal Nikam said, "I was a public prosecutor for Jalgaon district for 28 years. After 1993, I was called by Mumbai Police to represent the state in the blasts case. This was the first time I appeared in such a mammoth historic trial. I am glad to say that I got this opportunity and I proved how the serial blasts had taken place on March 12, 1993."

"This was also the first time RDX was used in India. It is highly explosive and was carried out through a criminal conspiracy in Dubai. Three of those in Dubai were from Pakistan. Dawood Ibrahim also attended the conspiracy meeting. People were also sent to Pakistan to attend the training for the blasts. Dawood had provided his channel to smuggle RDX. Immigration formalities were also avoided since they were from Pakistan. Pakistan had given logical support to terrorists," he said.

While speaking on the 'human rights activists' that rose up against the death penalty of Yakub Memon he said, "I still remember the day of the death penalty of accused Yakub Memon and his mercy petition was rejected. Somebody someday said he has surrendered and the death penalty should not be awarded to him. He (Memom) had never taken this stance. But some people, human activists raised their voice. This is a false and deliberate propaganda. Some people want to divide our community, that is why they took this stance," he added.

On Ajmal Kasab & human rights organisations

Drawing parallels of the human rights organisations and their portrayal of 26/11 convict Ajmal Kasab, Ujjwal Nikam spoke about how his last wish of 'mutton biryani' was twisted to paint a humane image of the terrorist. "Ajmal Kasab was a well-trained terrorist he was taught how to behave. He knew since day one that you can't try this matter, I am a juvenile. When he lowered down his head during the trial, some media persons said that he was weeping because he was repenting over his crime. He knew the whole media was paying attention to his behaviour. An emotional atmosphere was created," he remarked.

He also spoke about how the hand of Pakistan was finally established in 26/11. While speaking on Pakistan's lack of action against terror-accused Hafiz Saeed.

"Myself and 3 officials of the government went to Pakistan to visit their Home Ministry and their Army people for 8 days. We tried to convince them about his criminal conspiracies being hatched in Pakistan. Ajmal Kasab himself told us that how they were trained in firing attack under Hafiz Saeed. We told them this but they said no give evidence," he said.

