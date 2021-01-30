Eminent Lawyers Vikas Singh, Raian Karanjawala Discuss Future Of Indian Courts After Covid

Managing Partner of one of India's leading law firms- Karanjawala & Co- Raian Karanjawala and Senior Advocate and former Supreme Court Bar Association President Vikas Singh spoke to Republic Media Network’s Executive Editor-Legal & Governance Rhythm Anand Bhardwaj in the latest episode of Legal Eagle discussing the evolution of courts amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and the change in the functioning of courts from physical to largely virtual.

'Element of virtual hearings needed': Karanjawala

While highlighting the benefits of physical hearings, Raian Karanjawala said that almost all lawyers prefered a physical hearing rather than a virtual hearing since it is easier to argue before the courts. "Courts are also more efficient in hearing matters physically. Throughout the lockdown, the quantity of matters that the court would do is much less than it would do pre-covid. So there is no doubt that given a choice, everyone would go towards physical," he stated.

"Question is when can we start physical hearings and what is the next normal. Should hearings only be physical or should there also be an element of virtual in it? Here I feel, when we look at the future, there should be an element of virtual especially with the apex court since it is a court of all geographies. Either we have a day every 2 weeks where lawyers can participate from out of town without having to come to Delhi. Or the other option is to have a permanent virtual bench," he added

He also spoke in-depth about how virtual hearings could save costs in terms of crowds, paper, and time of the litigants who had to sit through lengthy hearings. "From the point of view of litigant, there is so much wastage of time and manpower. They can simply log in and log out (for virtual hearings). This can be managed in a seamless way," he said.

'Technology issues can't limit justice': Vikas Singh

On the other hand, former ASG Vikas Singh asserted that virtual hearings came with certain limitations of technology, which could not be a limiting factor for justice delivery.

"There are several issues here. There are issues regarding the technology related to virtual hearing and whether it can support the full normal court functioning. As far as SC is concerned, clients come here because they are forced to come after HC's and lower courts. I can appear anywhere sitting in Delhi, we seniors are not affected but young lawyers are. Since litigants are moving towards people who already know the case rather than engaging a new lawyer coming to Delhi. The infrastructure in place so far is inadequate to support courts in full quantity. There can be bandwidth problems, it can't be a limiting factor for justice delivery," he said.

Asserting that with the entire country opening, it was also time to re-open physical hearings he said, "For a common man with a common lawyer who is not tech-savvy, justice delivery has virtually been suspended for 10 months., The entire country is opening up and the positivity rate is 0.2%. There is no reason why SC should not start opening physical hearings."

