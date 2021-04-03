Ex-ASG & Sr Adv Parag Tripathi Speaks On Motivated PILs, Judiciary & Its Role In Democracy

In this week’s edition of ‘Legal Eagle With Rhythm’, Former Additional Solicitor General of India and Senior Advocate Parag Tripathi opened up about his journey from St.Stephen's College to Harvard University that made him capable and qualified enough to be part of the judicial system, whose humour according to him, is fading with each passing day.

Tripathi did his schooling from Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, after which he went on to study at St. Stephen's College. According to him, his time there was very rewarding, as he got the opportunity to mingle with the brightest minds, and this rewarding time just got elongated when he joined the Delhi Law Faculty. There he had the benefit of studying under what he referred to as certainly the 'finest teaching faculty' in the country if not in south-east Asia.

But for him, his experience at the Havard Law school was the best. Talking about his experience, he said, "Harvard opened up my mind to cultural pluralism, to religious diversity, to boundaries of what is and what can be, which is the essential part of trying to be a good human being and trying to be a good lawyer."

'Not just impactful cases, but there were impactful personalities in my career'

Advocate Tripathi talked about the many personalities that impacted his life and of course his career. Starting from his father who was also a distinguished academic lawyer to his doctor mother, from his senior S P Aggarwal to his colleagues, he credited all of them for the lawyer that he is. Backing it with reason, he said, "The people you meet, the conversations you have, psychologically drill into you how you behave, how you prepare for your cases, how you anticipate what the other side will say, and how the bench will react."

He talked about his time as the Additional Solicitor General of India and called it a learning experience, but having said that, he pointed out that after some time the cases get repetitive and after a few years one feels like getting back to private practice the cases in which according to him are 'very stimulating and encouraging to the thinking process'.

On rejecting the offer of joining the bench, he asserted, "I self-analysed and found myself wanting. I would agree that I have a reasonable knowledge of the law and I am reasonably hardworking but you know that is only the base camp requirement of what we expect from the judiciary. What you also need in the judiciary is focus towards doing justice."

'Judiciary has kept democracy alive'

Having said that, he went on to credit the judges and judiciary for the existence of democracy in India. Citing the famous quote 'the reports of my death are highly exaggerated', he said, "The report of the demise of democracy in India is exaggerated, but yes, democracy requires perpetual vision and independent and vibrant institutions, manned by likeminded people and that is a work in progress."

He also took the opportunity to talk about Public Interest Litigation, which is 'a step taken towards strengthening democracy'. He said, "PIL is a very powerful weapon and it has been fashioned by the judicial intervention of the Supreme Court, starting from late 1977 onwards, and fashioned further in the 80s, 90s, and like all fashioned institutions, it has also been misused."

Elaborating further, he said, "the Court by now has come up with enough tests to discriminate the fake PILs from the genuine ones. Citing what in American jurisprudence is called Stewart's test, he said, "when a court looks at a PIL, ait can make out if it is a genuine PIL or not.

Fading Humour in Courts

Talking about the changing atmosphere of courts, he said, "There is less humour, greater aggression and there is a great attempt for converting a court into a gladiator's arena, where the gladiators are fighting each other till death- it is not required to be so." He outlined, most of the judges in the Delhi court or Supreme Court do not appreciate this kind of ambush of high decibel arguments.