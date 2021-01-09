Fmr ASG Sidharth Luthra Talks Passion For Teaching, Challenges Faced During Major Cases

Eminent criminal lawyer, former ASG, and Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court, Sidharth Luthra spoke to Republic Media Network’s Executive Editor-Legal & Governance Rhythm Anand Bhardwaj in the latest episode of Legal Eagle sharing the milestones of his career and his victory in the iconic Arun Jaitley defamation case.

"I actually did not want to practice criminal law, I wanted to teach. So I applied, missed the date, and then got into Delhi University in 1997 to teach. My passion was teaching but my father passed away in 1997, I took up criminal law. I was a suited booted lawyer, corporate lawyer and I had to switch. The criminal practice was a milestone unfortunately I had to follow it after my father's demise. I felt like Abhimanyu who knows how to get into the chakravyuh but doesn't know how to come out," said Advocate Sidharth Luthra.

On 2002 Tehelka magazine case

Sharing details of the 2002 Tehelka magazine case that changed his profile as a lawyer he said, "Tehelkka changed my understanding of myself as a lawyer because we were up against the country and the world media was watching us. We were on TV almost every alternate day. It was very heavy for a young lawyer trying to survive with top lawyers. That was a great watershed."

On iconic Arun Jaitley defamation case

Talking about his mammoth battle in the Arun Jaitley defamation case against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who was represented by veteran lawyer Ramesh Jethmalani, advocate Sidharth Luthra called it an 'interesting moment' of his life.

"Mr. Jaitely's case was a very interesting moment, it was 20th December 2015 I saw 25 missed calls from different people. I called up I was told to come here. Mr. Jaitley said can you do this for me. People wondered why I had been a congress ASG and Mr. Jaitely chose me. I have learned a lot from him. It was bitter and difficult because there was a lot of media glare. Ramesh Jethmalani was a colleague of my father. I wish I the privilege of opposing him at his career-best."

Sharing his message to young colleagues he said, "We should not be diffident, don't speak irrelevantly and always be strong. Your physical health is very important to continue the practice. The rights of individuals must be paramount. The day we start treating individuals like cases, it is a sad day for law."

Read: Justice RS Sodhi Shares His Passion For Criminal Law; Discusses Jessica Lal, Bofors Case

Read: Eminent Lawyer Ujjwal Nikam Opens Up On 1993 Blasts, 26/11 Terror Attack & Ajmal Kasab