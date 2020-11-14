Fmr Solicitor General Mohan Parasaran Opens Up On Resignation Of Two SGs During UPA Regime

Former Solicitor General of India Mohan Parasaran has recently revealed the reasons behind the resignation of two solicitor generals during the UPA Regime. Parasaran was the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) for nine years before becoming the Solicitor General (SG) in 2013.

Speaking with Republic Media Network’s Executive Editor Rhythm Anand Bhardwaj, Parasaran said, "There was tremendous work pressure during the UPA. Both Mr Gopal Subramanium and Mr Rohinton Nariman were top class lawyers and they had tremendous practice before they became solicitor general."

"And in fact, they made sacrifices by accepting this office. Gopal gave frank advice to the government, likewise, Mr Rohinton Nariman was also even more frank and forthright in his opinions. UPA was functioning with a lot of coalition pressure," he alleged.

He alleged that "there were some differences with the executive" which were highly sensitive in nature and the Ram Sethu matter which appeared getting much attention in the media led to the differences and resignation of Gopal Subramanium.

In the case of Rohinton Nariman, Parasaran alleged there was "unnecessary exchange between him and the law minister" which was published, that led Nariman to make an exit from the SG office. "He made a dignified exit I would call", opined Parasaran.

Parasaran lauded both his predecessors stating, "Both of them set their credit and never made any statements against the government and maintained the highest dignity while quitting offices."

Equation with businessmen and politicians

Parasaran also spoke about his personal equation with business honchos, the likes of Ratan Tata and Mukesh Ambani, and how strikes a balance with the businessman as well as the politicians across the political spectrum.

He gave an example of a doctor who treats all his patients alike and maintained that hard work and indiscriminate relations with one and all is the key to success.

"If you take a top-class doctor, a heart surgeon or a neurosurgeon, he is not a politician, he does not belong to the BJP or Congress. He treats everybody alike. Likewise, I am not a politician, whoever comes I advise them sincerely and talk only about their case and not about their enemies," he said.