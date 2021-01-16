Former ASG Neeraj Kishan Kaul Opens Up On His Career Milestones, Judiciary And Free Speech

Former Additional Solicitor General and Senior Advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul spoke to Republic Media Network’s Executive Editor-Legal & Governance Rhythm Anand Bhardwaj in the latest episode of Legal Eagle sharing the important milestones of his career.

"There have been many impactful milestones. I had the privilege of joining the chambers of late Justice Arun Kumar, who was a fabulous senior. I worked with my elder brother for a while, before charting my own course. I had decided I wanted to do the arguing counsel's work and not draft. It was a culture not prevalent in Delhi, Mr Salve and Mr Subramanian had done it, but there were not many cases. That was a big milestone for me. Later on, Mr. Jaitley gave me the standing counsel shift for the Delhi HC. The ASG shift was another. There are many cases too which had defining moments in my career," he said.

On Freedom of speech

While stressing the importance of freedom of speech and the recent attempts of stifling that freedom, the former ASG remarked that this was a trend that cut across party lines and was not as recent as it was perceived to be. Alongside, he added that the states needed to understand that enforcement agencies needed to be 'completely free' and not 'caged parrots', remarking that states could not unleash their might on to individuals if they disagreed with the views that they were presenting.

"Sadly, this is not the phenomenon of the last 6 months. Since the 70s, I have seen that if a government has a comfortable majority, cut across party lines, they misuse state agencies to unleash the might of the state on people they don't agree with. They convert trivial issues into criminal cases taking an onslaught on freedom of speech. The framer of the constitution has put freedom of speech on a high pedestal. There have been cases of onslaught on freedom of speech of journalists and channels in various states and it needs to be curbed. Courts will have to play an important role in this," he said.

On 'corruption' in judiciary

On allegations of 'corruption' in the judiciary and attempts to 'destabilize' the third pillar of democracy, he said, "Corruption in general in a society is a problem, I can't say the judiciary is free from it but I would still state that an overwhelming number of judges do their job in the country with diligence. Yes, there are lobbies who make scandalous and irresponsible statements on the judiciary, over the years this lobby has prospered. However fair criticism of the judiciary is important. The judiciary needs to be open to listening to constructive criticism."

