Former SG Ranjit Kumar On Environment Laws, Sabarimala Case & Friendship With Arun Jaitley

Former Solicitor General of India and Senior Advocate, Ranjit Kumar spoke to Republic Media Network’s Executive Editor-Legal & Governance Rhythm Anand Bhardwaj on his long association with the environment sharing his journey of appearing as an amicus to the court in iconic cases.

"I was first appointed as an amicus for cleaning the Yamuna on how we could go on cleaning the river. A lot of work was done, sewage plants were set up, the cleaning process was started and the matter was then shifted to the National Green Tribunal. That was the first matter on the environment that I was appointed amicus," he said.

"Thereafter came the MC Mehta matter. The rich area of Aravalli was being degraded. The first judgment came in 2004 and the last in 2018 where some demolitions were ordered. Preservation of Aravalli protects Delhi from its desertification therefore it was an important aspect. Groundwater reserves depleting have now revived. The third aspect was the illegal construction running in Delhi. The MC Mehta matter was also to this extent that all unauthorized constructions and industries must be checked and closed down. That is a part of environment I've been dealing with," he added.

Talking about some of the most impactful cases in his 40 years of career, Kumar spoke about his first big case on children of prisoners. "Children of prisoners were required to stay in prison because they were in tender age. I told the court that just because the mother has committed a crime and a child is of tender age, he must also stay in prison. If children are to be brought up in an atmosphere of jail, they might later be brought up as not good citizens. Reforms were then brought in that children can not be in jails, they have not committed a crime. That can't affect their lives and they need freedom."

On Friendship with Arun Jaitley

Sharing an interesting anecdote of his friendship with the late Arun Jaitley and how he saved his life by driving on the wrong side of the road, former SG Ranjit Kumar said, "In 2005, we had come for a walk, we were 200 yards away from his residence and he started feeling unwell. I put him in the car and drove him home. There he felt he needed to be taken to a hospital so we drove from Kailash colony to Escorts in New Friends Colony at around 7 am. On the way, we made some calls, called up doctor Trehan and his wife. We reached the emergency ward and brought things under control. I was thankful that God was able to ensure that he was alright that day."

Speaking on the reasons behind his resignation in 2017, he said. "The law minister was kind enough to call me several times. My mother was keeping very ill after my father's death in 2015. In 2017, being the only son I took the duty of looking after her. That was the only reason why I resigned. No other reason. The government, central agencies, and everyone was very nice."

On Sabarimala Case

Speaking on the iconic Sabarimala case that was heard by a 9-judge bench, the former Solicitor General of India pointed out to the right to profess a religion adhering to its customs and practices. "If a community can practice their religion using their own set of practices in particular, then can you raise the issue of equality going into religious practices? If these from time don't allow something to happen merely because there is a right to equality, can that be distinguished?" he questioned.

