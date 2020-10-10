Raian Karanjawala: 'Judges Accepting Judgeship A Genuine Sacrifice, Linking Motives Wrong'

Judges accepting judgeship is a 'genuine sacrifice' because they feel that by becoming judge, they will be actually able to change people's lives for the better, said one of India's leading lawyers, Raian Karanjawala. Speaking as this week's Legal Eagle, Karanjawala shared his views on the attempt by a certain section of the 'lobby' to damage and undermine the country's judiciary.

"Over the years, I have interacted with a lot of judges and I do believe that for judges today to accept judgeship is a genuine sacrifice. Most of them do it only because, as Justice Madan has once told me: 'Raian there is no greater joy than dispensing justice'. A lot of people become judges because they feel that by becoming judge, they will be actually able to change people's lives for the better," Raian Karanjawala said.

He opined that now with the internet, people start attributing motives for a judge's action which he said should not happen. "I feel that if there is something you want to say to a judge, then make sure your facts are absolutely tight and then bring it up in the proper forum. Make official complaints if you want. But don't get into a habit of being a sidewing and putting it out on the market."

"At the end of the day, all that a judge has to protect himself is his honour and reputation and you should not be so quick to take it away especially when they are not in a position to defend themself." The advocate noted that though the law on contempt gives judges a lot of power, they have been lenient and infrequent to use it and that should not be taken for granted.

He also said that he agrees that not everything is right with the judiciary but the form of protest should be more logical, legitimate and open.

Free speech a "treasured right"

Speaking on the issue of press freedom, Raian Karanjawala said that for the courts of the country, the right to freedom of speech under Article 19 (1) (a) of the Constitution is a very "treasured right". "It is a right the courts hold close to their heart. When a journalist knocks the door of a court, eight out of ten, they get some kind of relief. It's a natural inclination."

Karanjawala gave an interesting example of his own personal experience fighting the Indian Express building demolition case. After a hearing at the court, Fali Nariman (representing the newspaper) had told then-attorney general Lal Narayan Sinha: "You are arguing very well," to which the AG had replied: "Yes, but you are swimming with the tide, I have to swim against it."

"Then and now, the courts have always sought to protect freedom of the press and that is something very heartening. When people are arrested or harassed, you will find the court stepping up to the plate and stoping it," Karanjawala said.

