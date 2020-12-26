Justice RS Sodhi Shares His Passion For Criminal Law; Discusses Jessica Lal, Bofors Case

Former Delhi HC judge Justice RS Sodhi spoke to Republic Media Network’s Executive Editor-Legal & Governance Rhythm Anand Bhardwaj where he shared his experience of bringing justice in the iconic Jessica Lal Murder case, Priyadarshini Mattoo case, and the Bofors case.

"There were some cases lingering on. Not being heard for a long time. I decided they need to be heard. It didn't matter if people were powerful or not powerful. A case must be decided, that is the main thing," he said.

'Judiciary was being targetted as non-performing'

Discussing the verdict of the Jessica Lal case nearly two decades later, Justice Sodhi said, "I merely did what I thought had to be done in the given circumstances. People wanted things to move. Judiciary was being targetted as non-performing. I don't think I did anything out of the ordinary. Cases kept going on, I thought it was the appropriate thing to pass judgment."

Talking about one of the first high-profile cases of corruption in the country- the Bofors scam, Justice RS Sodhi discussed the long-drawn investigation by the CBI and his reason for quashing it.

"The problem with Bofors was that it was being investigated for 25 years with no conclusion. There was noise about kickbacks but nobody got to the point. What does a court do? You can't keep giving rope to investigative agencies for witch-hunting. People were being accused and investigated for years. Nothing was being done. All I did was asked- tell me where is the transfer. Entire CBI, Foreign Ministry, nobody could get me a copy. That was the basis of the case. The edifice was not present. Therefore I quashed it," he stated.

On Arnab Goswami's arrest

Discussing his passion for criminal cases Justice Sodhi said he could not stand undertrial in cases. "I have always maintained that in criminal law if you're dealing with a human being you have to deal with sensitivity but at the same time firmness so that rule of law is not taken for granted. A person should be in jail without being tried, that is something I could not stand."

Speaking on the arrest of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, he said, "Bail is the norm. The authority to keep a person lies with the judiciary. But we today are the greatest abusers of human rights, we continue to keep people in jail. Look at journalists, journalists will expose things. You are hurting powers, huge huge powers, it ruffles feathers. All the more reason it has to ensure that we don't promote the trap to misuse the power of catching a man and throwing him in jail. I am glad that the Supreme Court has re-recongnized this."

Read: Former SG Ranjit Kumar On Environment Laws, Sabarimala Case & Friendship With Arun Jaitley

Read: KTS Tulsi Speaks On His Journey In Law & Why Liberty Is Most Precious Aspect Of Democracy