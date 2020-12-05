KTS Tulsi Speaks On His Journey In Law & Why Liberty Is Most Precious Aspect Of Democracy

Rajya Sabha MP and Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court KTS Tulsi spoke to Republic Media Network’s Executive Editor-Legal & Governance Rhythm Anand Bhardwaj where he shared his five-decade journey in the highly-volatile practice of law.

Sharing anecdotes from his initial years in the field KTS Tulsi said, "I started off, by joining the chamber of one of the very eminent lawyers Mr. Sareen. We were allotted 4-5 cases for preparing the ground of appeal, doing research, judgments, precedents. We started there on the 3rd of July 1971. By December, I dropped a bombshell, saying that I now wanted to jump into the ocean."

"I was not concerned about the money. I had time so I started writing a book- 'Tulsi's Digest of Accident Claims Cases'. It took me 3 years of hard work to write the book. Fortunately, it got selected by the topmost law publisher from Calcutta. I got Rs 25,000 from which I managed to buy a second hand Standard Herald car. In the meantime, I got appointed as a part-time lecturer in the Law Department of Punjab University. We would get Rs 200 for delivering 8 lectures in a week. I then started publishing a law journal and with that, I got recognition from the Chief Justice who appointed me as the reporter of the Indian Law Reports, the official law journal of the courts. We would get Rs 250 a month. I mention the money to bring home to the youngsters on how different this profession is from a business," he said.

KTS Tulsi on handling terrorism cases in 1980s

Speaking on the terrorism cases that he represented in the 1980s, KTS Tulsi said, "I had known Mr. SS Ray. He had lead me in several cases. Mr. Ray became the governor of Punjab in 1986-87. I went to his swearing-in ceremony and a few days later he invited me to Raj Bhavan. He told me- I don't like these daily headlines, these fake encounters, I want you to prosecute these terrorists and bring a death sentence through law. That's how we will eliminate terrorism. I told him I have to live here, how will I. He told me it's your Punjab. I asked for a couple of days to think about it. But my mother told me your duty should come first and your own safety later."

"The turning point in my career came when Mr. VP Singh came into power. He wanted to put forward a gesture to the Sikh community where all cases are either withdrawn or Sikhs are given bail. That was when I immediately resigned. Later when Mr. Subramanian Swamy came in, I met him in Delhi after his swearing-in. He immediately embraced me and said Tulsi you are my Additional Solicitor," he revealed.

'Liberty most precious aspect of democracy'

Speaking on the rise of arrests across the states and the recent historic judgment by the Supreme Court on personal liberty with respect to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, KTS Tulsi said, "The law on liberty has seen many ups and downs. There were times when Justice Krishna Iyer, Bhagwati were so concerned about liberty they said it is the heart of the constitution, the most precious right of the citizen. Bail could not be denied as a punishment."

"Now bail is like a chancellor's foot, everyone has his own attitude. The judge's personality also gets reflected in the decision. The pendulum has now moved to the other extreme. Now there has been a certain correction with regard to liberty. Liberty is the most precious aspect of democracy," he added.

