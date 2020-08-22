'Nobody Can Be Allowed To Hold SC To Ransom': Former ASG On Prashant Bhushan Contempt Case

Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan was convicted for contempt of court on 14 August by a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court for posting tweets to "malign" the image of the judiciary. Since then, several eminent lawyers and bar associations have come out in support of the apex court and slammed Bhushan for his periodic attacks on the judiciary.

Speaking to Republic TV, one such voice, Senior Advocate Atmaram Nadkarni, former Additional Solicitor General of India, has said nobody can be allowed to hold the Supreme Court to ransom and just because a petitioner in the court loses in a case does not mean they can be allowed to tarnish the reputation of the court.

"Nobody can be allowed to hold the Supreme Court to ransom. You have filed a PIL, you have got the attention of the court, it is thereafter for the court to take a call on it. A petition may be allowed, a petition may be dismissed," said Nadkarni. He then cited the example of the Rafale deal controversy where Bhushan along with other leaders and activists had alleged corruption by the Modi government and had taken the matter to the top court which, after several hearings, dismissed it.

"What happened in the Rafale scam, the court took it up initially, went through the papers, directed the government to produce all the files, went through them, and then dismissed it. Now just because the petition has been dismissed doesn't mean that someone has been planning... it'll be a complete mockery of justice if somebody is allowed to tarnish the reputation (of the court). Just because you lose a matter in the court, that doesn't mean you should attribute something with judges immediately," the former SG said.

'Institution of this size has its own reputation'

Senior Advocate Atmaram Nadkarni then noted that if there is one institution in the country in which people have tremendous faith and they turn to as the last resort is the Supreme Court of India.

"The court has done a great job in delivering justice whether it was during Emergency, political misuse of power, freedom of speech, or liberty. Institution of this size has its own reputation and the larger perception among people is that here is a forum where you'll get justice. Now it is possible there could be a few aberrations here or there, but that does not mean that the whole institution should be maligned," he added.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court's three-judge bench reserved its order, while hearing Prashant Bhushan's plea seeking deferment of sentence hearing. The bench comprising of Justices Arun Mishra, B.R Gavai and Krishna Murari directed Bhushan to render an unconditional apology for his submitted statement by 24 August, if he desires to do so. The Court pronounced that the matter will be next heard on 25 August, if Bhushan apologises. However, the lawyer has refused to apologise.

Earlier, a group of concerned citizens including 15 retired judges, 46 former bureaucrats, 20 Armed Forces veterans, and 22 intellectuals slammed the people condemning the Supreme Court's verdict on Bhushan's tweets. The group expressed deep concern at the attempt of some people to suggest that the apex court is muzzling criticism of the justice delivery system.

Taking on the Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms (CJAR) and others for being critical of the top court, they contended that the former used every opportunity to strike at the roots of Indian democratic institutions such as the Parliament, the Election Commission of India and the SC. Maintaining that this was not Bhushan's first inflammatory utterance, the group of concerned citizens observed that the contempt of court cannot be justified by any pressure group. Stressing that the legal profession is a solemn and serious occupation, the group concluded that the violation of the principles of professional ethics by an advocate is unacceptable.