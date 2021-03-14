On Legal Eagle With Rhythm, Nalin Kohli Opens Up On Lobby's Politics, Hybrid Courts & More

In the latest ‘Legal Eagle' with Republic Media Network's Executive Editor - Law & Governance Rhythm Anand Bhardwaj, Supreme Court Advocate and BJP politician Nalin Kohli shared his views on contentious issues surrounding freedom of speech, the Centre's new guidelines for social media platforms, attacks on the judicial system and the new hybrid system of court hearings.

Speaking on his formative years in law, Kohli recalled challenging a monitoring committee formed by the Supreme Court to seal residential properties being used for commercial reasons. He said he was able to convince the SC with his argument that the committee never sealed the properties if they were used for residential purposes, even if the construction was unauthorised.

What are your views on the rights to freedom of speech?

Sharing his views on the freedom of speech and its limitations, the advocate, who is also the ADG in Assam said, "Our right to free speech is curtailed with reasonable restrictions. Most people do not realise that the Indian Constitution is unique unlike in the U.S. The Defamation law hence states that my right to free speech ends where your right begins because I cannot cross the threshold of causing harm to another person,"

Your stand on the recent guidelines to social media?

Kohli said, "Fake news could cause great damage to the social fabric of the constitution. Baseless information floated on public platforms have also led to riots and situations resulting in the destruction of property and even loss of life. Such misuse can also take place by those using the platform. It does not mean the platform is bad but those using it may take steps that are not in consonance with the law or with the requirements of a civilised society."

Views on comments against the Judiciary/Judgments?

The advocate said it is unfortunate and incorrect to make a comment about a sitting judge unless it is backed by irrefutable facts and evidence. It cannot be based only on apprehensions or likes/dislikes.

'In the end, a judgment will be in favour of something and against something. Those who get a favourable order will celebrate the judgment, but those who do not get a favourable order, they have the right to feel disappointed and to express their views on the judgment,' he added.

"But to run down the judgment as being motivated by someone, each time when it is not in your favour, is not correct. If the orders were to be in your favour all the time, why should judges pronounce judgments at all?" Kohli asked.

Hybrid/virtual system of court hearings is the way to go?

Advocate Kohli said virtual hearings are beneficial for three reasons:

In a pure physical court, the lawyers needed to be physically present during the hearing. If the lawyers were not available, they would have to give it up, or it could lead to an adjournment. Lawyers from out of station seeking to practice law were at a disadvantage compared to those in Delhi and practice more regularly. In the case of physical hearings, litigants were at a disadvantage as they were forced to travel to the top court or the high court for multiple hearings.

Kohli said while physical hearings offer a great interaction and an opportunity to put your case across in a more natural manner, the hybrid method brings down the cost of litigation. However, the issues about connectivity, system, and SOPs remain. Issues of court decorum and etiquettes are also present in this manner of hearing, he added.

"Perhaps there is a need to study whether we can have both the options before calling it in favour of either physical versus only virtual," he said.

What is BJP's stand on the recent 'attack' on CM Mamata

Nalin Kohli, who is also a politician and belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), spoke about the incident in Nandigram where West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffered injuries after being allegedly attacked by an unknown person. Reacting to the allegations by the ruling Trinamool Congress that the incident was a result of a conspiracy hatched by the saffron party, Kohli said there is plenty of evidence in the form of video footage to prove that it was an accident and not a conspiracy.

Stating that the incident should not be politicised, Kohli said, the Bengal government is welcome to take up the matter to a Central agency if they wish to do so. He added that the

"It is not correct to accuse the BJP of it. We see that the incident is being politicised. Besides, we (BJP) have been at the receiving end of violence. Our party's National President JP Nadda's convoy was attacked, stoned. We have seen how BJP rallies were prevented and hundreds of our workers were killed and assaulted," he said.

"The situation is politically charged and because the BJP has emerged as such a force in West Bengal, the TMC is disturbed and is taken aback by the groundswell in favour of the BJP. Maybe that is the TMC is levelling allegations to rope political mileage from the incident. At the prima-face, nothing seems to indicate it towards a conspiracy it seems to be more in the nature of an accident. We will however await the report that the EC comes out with," Nalin Kohli concluded. At the time of publishing, the EC has dismissed there being any angle of attack in the incident.