Former ASG Pinky Anand Opens Up On The Historic Triple Talaq Verdict And Its Impact

Former Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand on Saturday opened up about the historic Triple Talaq Verdict and further elaborated on the changes the decision yielded. The ASG, who was part of the central government's legal team led by former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, also said that the judgment heralded good things for the country as the practice has been condemned by almost all quarters.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the Senior Advocate said that India as a nation as progressed strongly because of the spate of progressive judgement taken in the last 15 years. Further stating that the verdict stands out for itself, Pinky Anand said,

"I think we have progressed very strongly as a nation. In the last 2 decades, especially the last 15 years have seen a spate of progressive judgement which have paved the way for future India. Triple Talaq was a historic decision. You needed to have a system where you could not have any kind of sheer discrimination against women. Triple talaq, Shayara Bano verdict indeed is something that standouts for itself."

Furthermore, the BJP leader also opened up on being a part of landmark cases like UAPA, AgustaWestland and stated that national security is so imperative as a mandate for all of us.

"On the security front, I have represented the country with the Shanghai cooperation organisation on the BRICS forums throughout the world. National security is something which is so imperative as a mandate for all of us. Ever given the opportunity I would love to continue to do any such issues for the government and the country in any capacity," she said.

Triple Talaq Bill

On August 1, 2019, the bill against triple talaq was enacted into law after the President gave his assent to the legislation. Naqvi had said last week that there have been about 82% decline in triple talaq cases since the law against the "social evil" was put in place. He had termed August 1, when the legislation came into effect, as "Muslim women's rights day".

The Narendra Modi government made the law against triple talaq following the Supreme Court's judgement of 2017 that declared as unconstitutional the instantaneous practice, followed by Muslim men, of divorcing a wife by uttering the word ''talaq'' thrice. By enacting the triple talaq law, the Modi government has strengthened socio-economic, fundamental and constitutional rights of the Muslim women, Mr Naqvi had said earlier.