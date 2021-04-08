QC Harish Salve & Dr Abhishek Singhvi's Banter Lights Up SC's Maha Hearing; Judges Join In

The Supreme Court's crucial hearing on Anil Deshmukh and Maharashtra government's plea against the HC order directing a preliminary inquiry into the 'extortion' allegations witnessed lighter moments between the galaxy of legal talent in the apex court.

In a firecracker hearing in Court 9 of SC appearing for Maharashtra government was Senior Advocate Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, for Anil Deshmukh was Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, Queen's Counsel Harish Salve for Jayshree Patil, and former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi for Param Bir Singh.

While I was on air, breaking news alerts for viewers of Republic, before my eyes a delightful courtroom exchange took place. Any legal journalist will tell you it is such exchanges between Legal eagles that fill the heart with delight.

Appearing for Anil Deshmukh, presenting his arguments, suddenly Kapil Sibal vanished from the computer screen of courtroom 9 (an indication that there was something wrong with his internet connection.)

Waiting for him to join back, Senior Advocate Harish Salve quipped in a lighter vein, "in these hearings, even the system crashes!"

Harish Salve added smilingly, "Dr. Singhvi has the best IT experts helping him out. He needs to share his secret. His system never crashes."

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul laughed and asked, "Are you talking about only his IT ability or something else?" Dr. Singhvi grinned and said, "I have had the misfortune of missing matters! Now I have a person in the chamber to help me out."

Responding to his remark, Justice Kaul smiled and said, "I thought senior counsels are well organized not to miss matters."

Ruffled, finally, Kapil Sibal was able to get his connection back and apologize to the court. Justice Kaul smiling said, "It's fine it gave us a lighter moment to discuss something qua senior counsels."

Such moments and pleasant courtroom exchanges remind us of the wit, decorum and stature of the courts of the country.

Meanwhile, the SC dismissed appeals of the Maharashtra government and Anil Deshmukh against the Bombay HC order which directed a preliminary probe by CBI.

The SC order says, "Nature of allegations, persons involved and seriousness of allegations requires independent agency to enquire in the matter. It is a matter of public confidence given the factual scenario. All that is being directed is a preliminary enquiry by an independent agency."

[The article is written by Rhythm Anand Bhardwaj, Executive Editor-Legal & Governance of Republic Media Network]