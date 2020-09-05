Senior Adv Mahesh Jethmalani Says NIA Authorised To Probe 2008 Cong-CPC MoU Under UAPA

Tensions with China have flared up again in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) following its unsuccessful bid to intrude on the Indian side. The two armies engaged in a bitter fight in the Galwan Valley in mid-June that led to the deaths of 20 Army jawans and reportedly dozens on the Chinese side.

Although the nation united behind the Army and the government at this time of crisis, the principal opposition party, Congress, raised questions on the matter and alleged the Centre's mishandling of ties with China.

Notably, amid the bitter political fight between the ruling BJP and Congress, Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani had tweeted a 2008 photo of Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi meeting then Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping and signing an agreement. The Senior Advocate had urged the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe the "possible sinister implications for the country’s security" arising from the event.

This picture of Rahul Gandhi signing an agreement in 2008 in China with Sonia and Xi in the background has possible sinister implications for the country’s security. The NIA must initiate an investigation under the Unlawful Activities ( Prevention) Act and secure the agreement pic.twitter.com/WCn1TY6E28 — Mahesh Jethmalani (@JethmalaniM) June 21, 2020

Speaking to Republic TV, Mahesh Jethmalani said the NIA is authorised to investigate matters under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and his clients have asked for a preliminary inquiry to be registered so that the MoU of 7 August 2008 could be secured in the agency's custody to examine if there was anything in the contents of that document which violated the UAPA.

"We are not saying that an offense is committed, we want the document in the public domain and to see if there is anything subversive under the UAPA, which deals with national security."

The senior advocate said they have amended the petition, as per the top court's advice, and and are ready to file it in a High Court. Explaining how he plans to pursue the case, Jethmalani said, "If you are seeking relief against any public agency, you have to first make a representation to that agency to redress your grievances or make them do what you are asking the court to make them do. First, you have to make an entry to the agency itself that these are the circumstances of the case and kindly exercise your powers under the NIA and sure the 2008 MoU documents and see whether it discloses an offence."

Expressing displeasure over the Congress Party signing an agreement with the Communist Party in Beijing, the lawyer said, "China is an enemy country and any party/individual should be extremely cherry for entering into an agreement with the Communist Party which is de-facto the government there. Congress party should not have entered into this agreement."

"I can't understand why the Congress is so reluctant to make the MoU public. The fact that it not has been done, raises suspicion," he opined.

MoU emphasised strengthening party-to-party ties: reports

Indian news agency IANS' sources in 2008 reported that the MoU signed between then Chinese vice-president and standing committee member of CPC Xi Jinping, and Congress general secretary Rahul Gandhi in the presence of Sonia Gandhi was "strictly on a party-to-party basis."

Their personal relationship was only highlighted by the fact that then Chinese President Hu Jintao met Sonia Gandhi to sign the MoU on a day that 70 heads of state from across the world were arriving in Beijing for the 2008 Olympics, showcasing the importance he gave to her as an individual.

