Senior Advocate Shreehari Aney Opens Up On His Tenure As Maharashtra's Advocate General

In this week's 'Legal Eagle With Rhythm', former Advocate General of Maharashtra, Senior Advocate Shreehari Aney spoke to Republic Media Network’s Executive Editor-Legal & Governance Rhythm Anand Bhardwaj about what transpired that led to him resigning from the post of Advocate General in 2016, during the regime of BJP-Shiv Sena alliance government.

He revealed that a book published by him called Vidharbha Gatha which is a history of the Vidharbha Movement for a separate state, became a trigger point for shutting down the legislature session.

"The whole of the opposition plus the Shiv Sena which was in government at that time refused to let the session work. So you had a whole winter session that was washed out. That was followed by a regular session held in Bombay around the month of February-March. That also began on a washout note because of what I was doing in courts and many people in politics thought it wasn't a good idea about what I was doing in courts," he said.

He added that his intervention in the cow slaughter law led to consternation among the political circles and his criticisms of the government in the matter relating to farmers suicides, upset several political leaders in the state.

He was asked by the judge, "Mr Aney, why do farmers commit suicide?" To which he replied, "Farmers commit suicide because after a point they are ashamed of begging to survive," adding that the government is at fault for not being able to supply water to Marathwada despite the Supreme Court's directives.

He said these issues upset several leaders in the state government. "No government should be debilitated because its advocate general isn't very popular and that was perhaps the main reason why I walked out of the office," he said.

Speaking about his relations with former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, for whom Aney has been like a teacher-like figure, he said he regretted resigning at a time when his student (Fadnavis) needed him the most.

He said Fadnavis tried to convince him not to resign. "He tried to tell me that I ought not to resign when I told him that it was leading to a mess in the legislature. He said Mr Aney why do you worry about that I will take care of the legislative houses you take care of the Advocate General's office. But my conscience wouldn't have permitted me to do that and he accepted the fact that I was going to resign."

"He and I spoke many times thereafter in many contexts. But what I personally regret is when he needed me most, I wasn't there for him. I don't think that's good for any teacher."

He later revealed that he still defended the Fadnavis led state government on multiple occasions including the BJP government's decision to build a metro car shed at Aarey in Supreme Court and the Mumbai Coastal Road's matter which was halted by the Mumbai High Court.

