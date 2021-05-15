Senior SC Adv Saurab Kirpal Talks Of Decriminalising Sec 377: 'Judgement Not Magic Wand'

In this week's edition of the Legal Eagle with Rhythm, Senior Supreme Court advocate Saurab Kirpal spoke with Republic Media Network's Executive Editor - Law & Governance Rhythm Anand Bhardwaj, about his dilemmas on choosing a career path between Law and Science and what made him go ahead with Law over Science.

While speaking candidly about his journey, Kirpal said, "I was kind of town between Law on one hand and Science on the other to be a physicist is what I really wanted to do. Law because I came from a legal family. I had seen it all around me. I was six when my father became a judge of the high court. I am now the sixth generation of the lawyer. But my first love was astrophysics and sciences"

'Determined to live in India'

He said he loved the logic in physics and the math that transformed into physics. However, he added that he wanted to be close to the motherland and did not want to leave India hence he decided to do law as choosing physics would have compelled him to shift to an advanced country after completing his graduation in the 90s.

"I was determined to live in India. I wanted to live with my motherland and do everything I could do here. Had I been a physicist, the scope was very limited sciences in India in the early 90s. My love for physics in terms of logic and the application of mathematics to it was something rather similar to what we do in law every day," he added.

Advocate Kripal also spoke about his formative years studying at Oxford and Cambridge which developed him to be the lawyer, his time working with the United Nations in Geneva over a range of cases, followed by working in Mukul Rohatgi's chambers.

"I worked with the United Nations compensation commission. It was an agency that dealt with the Iraq war, the Kuwait invasion by Iraq, a lot of people had lost out everything because of the invasion. A lot of Indians had businesses there, people had to flee and leave everything behind. There was large scale environmental damage. Countries had suffered as they had to evacuate their citizens. They made claims against Iraq and there was a lot of money that had to be distributed to various countries. I was part of the commission to decide and determine as to which person will get how much compensation. It was interesting because it taught me other systems of law," he said.

Speaking of his years with Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, he said he has learnt a lot from him. "To me, he (Mukul Rohatgi) has been a guide, a mentor and now a friend," Kirpal said.

'Judgement is not a magic wand'

Advocate Kirpal spoke candidly of his battle about decriminalising section 377. Speaking highly of the judgement decriminalising section 377, He said, "there has been a tremendous impact of the judgement on the ground. It's not easy changing society. Judgements are not magic wands that one judgement alone is sufficient to change how society thinks. It's a long arduous process. But due to the judgement, I have seen on the ground, a vast number of people becoming confident of their own self and in their own sexuality. So that has really helped the members of the LGBT community."

He said the biggest change the country needs is an anti-discrimination code. Even after seventy years of independence, the country doesn't have a law to comprehensively prohibit all forms of discrimination against all the citizens, Advocate Kirpal said.