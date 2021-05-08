Sr Adv Gaurav Bhatia Talks About His Journey In Life & Law; Discusses Key Judicial Aspects

In this week’s edition of ‘Legal Eagle With Rhythm’, Senior Supreme Court Advocate and National Spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party Gaurav Bhatia, opened up about his journey from school to the courtroom, and the changes that he has seen and hopes to see.

'Perseverance is the key to success': Gaurav Bhatia

Gaurav Bhatia summed up his childhood with a single sentence, 'Perseverance is the key to success', and there is an anecdote behind this sentence, an anecdote that is responsible for shaping him into one of the top lawyers of the Supreme Court. Narrating the story, he said, "Back in the school days, I took part in a 100-meter race, along with 7 others. My father, a well-known known lawyer of Lucknow, came to see the race, and unfortunately, when I stood last, he felt embarrassed."

Going on to throw light on what happened thereafter, he said," I started practicing, every day I would get up at 4 in the morning, and do my exercise and after a few years I became an athletic champion of my school." He added, "I not only won 100-meters but seven other races as well, and I still remember the satisfaction on the face of my father."

Having narrated the story, he reiterated, "That's when I realized that perseverance is the key to success."

'Law not a 100-meter race but a marathon'

On being asked about his time as a lawyer, a smiling Gaurav Bhatia said "Law is a marathon, not a 100-meter race." Justifying the analogy he drew, he said that in the field of law, it is important to pace yourself well, to work hard but not to be in a rush. He then went on to reminisce the valuable lesson of his father, as per which 'the only identity he had inside the court was that of a lawyer, and so, there should never be discrimination between people based on the ideology or regional or religious identity', and went on to say that the lesson has always stayed with him.

'Some lawyers browbeat judges, and that's not acceptable'

While being all praise for the bar, which he called 'the second wheel of the chariot of the justice system', he pointed out a problem prevailing. Elaborating on the same, he said, "It has become a habit among some senior lawyers to browbeat the judges, and that has developed in me, respect for young lawyers, those whose matters are dismissed by the court but they accept it with humility rather than those very senior lawyers who would throw files at the judges."

He also took the opportunity to put forth the number of vacancies existing in the Supreme Court and High Court and suggested ways to fill the vacancies. "We just saw a change in guard, and we have a lot of expectations from the honorable CJI NV Ramana, and I think this time needs to be utilized well and we need to fill up these vacancies." He further said, "The young members of the bar from the district courts and high courts should be considered."

Application for probe in the West Bengal violence

Talking about his application for probe in the West Bengal violence, he said, "when the personal liberty of people is at stake, the human rights are at stake, we as lawyers, who are also officers of the court should consider it our bounded duty to come forward and apprise the court of such ghastly incidents and that is what my conscience made me do."

He further added, "What is happening in West Bengal now and the last two years is unacceptable, therefore we need to bring it to the notice of the court and I am sure this matter will be heard soon and justice will be done to the family members of the deceased, whose only fault was that they exercised their right to vote."