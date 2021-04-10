Sr Adv Iqbal Chagla Speaks On Emergency, Fight Against Corrupt Judges & Career Milestones

In this week’s ‘Legal Eagle With Rhythm’, Senior Advocate at Supreme Court Iqbal Chagla recalled memories of his father MC Chagla who had worked with Muhammad Ali Jinnah - the founder of Pakistan, working with Kharshedji Bhabha, and bringing down corrupt judges in the 1990s. When Senior Advocate Iqbal Chagla was asked about the earliest memories of his illustrious father and views on Jinnah, the Senior Advocate said he shared a ‘peculiar chemistry’ with his father owing to their similar interests. “I never remember him reading law at all,” said Iqbal after calling him his father MC Chagla’s “biggest admirer.”

“In the morning he would correct the judgements that he had dictated the day before. But apart from that, it was never any law. Those are my earliest memories of him,” said Senior Advocate while talking about his father before adding, “Of course, he would talk about his days, his political life, when he joined Jinnah. And Jinnah he always claimed and said, that he was, perhaps one of the greatest nationalists that lived. Jinnah was completely nationalist.”

“And if things would have been perhaps played a little differently, we might never have had Pakistan. Jinnah would have remained a nationalist. That’s how he always told his story. His [MC Chagla] break came with Jinnah when of course Jinnah began his two-nation theory, and he left him. Then after that, in 1941, my father became a judge and that was goodbye to politics and hello judiciary,” he added.

While talking about his recollections of literature, Senior Advocate Iqbal Chagla relayed the beauty of the house of Chief Justice that comes with a large backyard and a first floor which he had entirely to himself. He said, “there were just two bedrooms there and a large sitting room where the host of my father’s library of his entire books on literature. And I had full freedom to look into the literature.”

When asked about his school years and if he always wanted to become a lawyer, the Senior Advocate at SC replied with his experience of studying in the “most democratic school that we could possibly have.” He used the school bus always and noted that in those days “nobody cared who your father was” and that “you had to speak for yourself.”

“‘I did not always intend to do law,” said Senior Advocate Chagla. “I had ideas of doing journalism, or writing but I thought I must need some professional degrees so I did do law. More as a fallback position. That’s why I did history part 1 and law part 2.” He eventually started doing law after realising that he could not work under anybody.

Iqbal Chagla’s experience with Kharshedji Bhabha

On the advice of his father, Iqbal Chgla went to see Sir Jamshedji Kanga who was at Bombay Bar Association at the time. But Kanga told Iqbal that he had retired and advised him to instead go see Kharshedji Bhabha and that’s when the duo’s “great relationship” kickstarted.

After joining Bhabha’s chamber number 1 in Bombay High Court, Senior Advocate Chagla said, “I’ve never known anybody with a greater work ethic than him [Bhabha] and he expected his juniors to do the same. He was a hard taskmaster...One thing that I learnt from him was that one is never absolutely clear and satisfied in any matter, no amount of research is ever complete, there’s always time to do more, there’s always a desire to do more.”

Fight against corruption in 1990

Senior Advocate Chagla also revealed the experiences of working in the chambers of Bombay High Court and his journey while bringing down the corrupt judges back in the 1990s. He said, “It was in 1990 when things came to a head and there were instances, and this is a collective experience, of some five judges, who we believed were not exactly honest. And that’s the time when a lot of people talked to me about this...we discussed what we should do.” It was after this that Senior Advocate Chagla decided that “something has to be done.”

He also credited the chief justice of India at the time and said “without them, I would’ve gone behind the bars.” Eventually, resolutions were passed against five judges after being contacted again in 1995 to carry out similar proceedings against corrupt judges to save the judiciary from “going down.”