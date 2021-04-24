Sr Advocate Ravi Kadam Speaks On His Career, Landmark Cases & Challenges Faced As Maha AG

In this week’s edition of ‘Legal Eagle With Rhythm’, former Advocate General for the State of Maharashtra and Senior Advocate Ravi Kadam, opened up about his journey from the Government Law College to the courtroom, and his time there, including the 15 years as the Advocate General.

As per Senior Advocate Ravi Kadam, law was always there at the back of his mind. "My father was a lawyer and I had an elder brother who was to be a lawyer. Unfortunately, both of them passed away when I was still doing my undergraduation and that's when I decided that I would become a lawyer." Outlining that earlier he had thought of becoming a journalist, he said, " I used to write for the college magazines, and then for the college wallpapers, I used to write humorous pieces every week. All these used to make me feel that I would do good in the field of journalism but after some time I realized that it would be better to do law," he said.

'I started learning from the pass on briefs of my seniors'

Referring to his first job at the chamber of JI Mehta, he claimed that it was the 'luckiest thing' that happened to him. Reasoning his claim, he said, "When I joined, Mehta was already a big name and there was not a lot of work I could do with him but I was fortunate that between him and me, there were people who were senior to me, they were about 10-15 years senior to me and their briefs I used to get and through their briefs, I started learning."

He also took the opportunity to talk about his time as the Advocate General for the State of Maharashtra. Drawing a sharp contrast between working for private firms and government, he said, "When you are working on private sectors- corporate matters, it is much easier because you are focussed on the work and know exactly what to do, but while working for the govt, you learn on the job."

He also talked about the famous Alistair Pereira hit and run case which took place during his time as the Advocate General. Highlighting that the High Court had suo moto taken up the case, he said, "Justice Swatanter Kumar was very keen that justice is done and that was his philosophy behind taking up the case." Pointing out that Kumar added many new dimensions to the case that no one was aware of, he added, "Personally, I felt sorry for Alistair Pereira because he was a young boy, must have been 20 and of course, he was an adult and justice had to be done, but I personally felt that the law, in that case, operated a bit harshly on him."

'Perceptible difference in the legal system- a product of time'

He took the opportunity to describe the perceptible difference in the legal system as a product of time. Elaborating on the point, he said, "I wouldn't categorise lawyers differently. In the earlier day, things moved slowly in terms of getting opportunities, of getting payments compared to what it is now." Going on to call lawyers of today's times more competent, he added, " We came from a more liberal background and had no agenda, now everyone comes with a definitive agenda to be financially successful, to buy a beautiful house, a big car, which we did not have."