'Honey Is Just A No': Twitterati Talks About 'genuinely Controversial' Popular Dishes

Many people claim that food makes them happy. A tiny box of cupcakes can brighten anyone’s gloomy day. But there are a few people who will gladly contradict the universally accepted statements. One part of the population will gorge on delicious chocolates while others will find them too sweet. Over the decade, a similar kind of debate has been made with cheese. Most people generally believe that cheese makes every meal incredibly luscious and tasty. Conversely, there appears to be a segment of mankind that disagrees with these opinions.

Much like there are always a few who have the ability to discover flaws in every popular dish, starting from a cup of coffee to a plate of pasta and refuse to consume meals that are often quite famous. A similar incident happened when Twitter users addressed some of the most contentious culinary ideas that they considered to be true in a recent Twitter discussion.

Everything originated with author Damon Young's tweet, in which he encouraged his followers to submit their most legitimately divisive culinary views. This tweet, which has sparked a flurry of responses, neatly illustrates some of these common dislikes.

Where the genuinely controversial Twitter opinions started

The American writer Damon Young wrote in his official Twitter handle, “Tell me your most genuinely controversial food opinion. I’ll start: mayonnaise typically makes everything worse.”

Take a look at the post:

Tell me your most genuinely controversial food opinion.



I’ll start: mayonnaise typically makes everything worse. — Damon Young (@damonayoung) August 11, 2021

Ever since he posted the post, it received over 7,316 likes and the number is still growing with more than 703 retweets. People were also inspired to come up with a variety of responses in response to the article. People admitted to hating veggies including pumpkins, eggplant, beets, and even raw tomatoes when they were served on sandwiches. Avocados and mangoes were targeted by a few others.

One of the users commented, “Satan created cilantro”, whereas the other wrote, “Creamed corn from a can is nasty. Honey is just a no. And as a Canadian, this will get my citizenship revoked. Maple Syrup sucks and poutine is highly overrated (and disgusting).” While a third person stated, “No food should contain lemon or lemon flavoring. That includes seafood. That includes cookies and pies. Ditto for orange, lime and any other citrus. They are fine in a beverage, but NOT IN MY FOOD. On a related note, no fruit/chocolate dessert combos.”

Take a look at some of the Twitter opinions:

Papaya tastes like vomit. — Phoebe Ledford (@phoebeledford) August 11, 2021

Creamed corn from can is nasty.



Honey is just a no.



And as a Canadian this will get my citizenship revoked. Maple Syrup sucks and poutine is highly overrated (and disgusting). — Vieve la Ghouls (@halocentury) August 12, 2021

People who make a point of only eating bananas of 4 and under in ripeness and seem proud of it need to get over themselves and stop being so precious. pic.twitter.com/0lOXSFX8lQ — Caitlin Fitzsimmons 🧜‍♀️ (@niltiac) August 11, 2021

Anyone who knowingly eats beetroot is in need of serious professional help. Anyone who accidentally eats it shd be entitled to an immediate emergency stomach pump. And preparing beetroot for others to eat should be against the law & punishable by ... something really punish-y. — DeeBee (@B_1_LEsil) August 11, 2021

Writer Damon Young uploaded another post while looking at the responses and numerous types of reactions he received. He wrote, “Okay, I need to get to bed, but I’m genuinely surprised by: 1. The rejection of mango. (I never knew such intense feelings existed.) 2. People who actually share my feelings about potatoes. Solidarity. Thank you everyone for your goodwill and generosity.”

Okay, I need to get to bed, but I’m genuinely surprised by:



1. The rejection of mango. (I never knew such intense feelings existed.)



2. People who actually share my feelings about potatoes. Solidarity.



Thank you everyone for your goodwill and generosity. — Damon Young (@damonayoung) August 11, 2021

(Image Credit: Unsplash/ Twitter)