Last Updated:

'Honey Is Just A No': Twitterati Talks About 'genuinely Controversial' Popular Dishes

Damon Young's tweet encouraged his followers to submit their most legitimately divisive culinary views; this has sparked a flurry of responses on popular dishes

Written By
Anwesha Majumdar
Popular dishes

Credit: Unsplash/ Twitter


Many people claim that food makes them happy. A tiny box of cupcakes can brighten anyone’s gloomy day. But there are a few people who will gladly contradict the universally accepted statements. One part of the population will gorge on delicious chocolates while others will find them too sweet. Over the decade, a similar kind of debate has been made with cheese. Most people generally believe that cheese makes every meal incredibly luscious and tasty. Conversely, there appears to be a segment of mankind that disagrees with these opinions. 

Much like there are always a few who have the ability to discover flaws in every popular dish, starting from a cup of coffee to a plate of pasta and refuse to consume meals that are often quite famous. A similar incident happened when Twitter users addressed some of the most contentious culinary ideas that they considered to be true in a recent Twitter discussion.  

Everything originated with author Damon Young's tweet, in which he encouraged his followers to submit their most legitimately divisive culinary views. This tweet, which has sparked a flurry of responses, neatly illustrates some of these common dislikes.  

READ | Tailorbird diligently weaves its nest in latest viral video; watch this rare sighting

Where the genuinely controversial Twitter opinions started

The American writer Damon Young wrote in his official Twitter handle, “Tell me your most genuinely controversial food opinion. I’ll start: mayonnaise typically makes everything worse.” 

READ | 'People won't dare ask for a selfie', says Paresh Rawal amid COVID-19, wife Swaroop reacts

Take a look at the post: 

Ever since he posted the post, it received over 7,316 likes and the number is still growing with more than 703 retweets. People were also inspired to come up with a variety of responses in response to the article. People admitted to hating veggies including pumpkins, eggplant, beets, and even raw tomatoes when they were served on sandwiches. Avocados and mangoes were targeted by a few others. 

READ | Viral tweet asks 'What celebrity death, hit you the hardest?' Netizens answer

One of the users commented, “Satan created cilantro”, whereas the other wrote, “Creamed corn from a can is nasty. Honey is just a no. And as a Canadian, this will get my citizenship revoked. Maple Syrup sucks and poutine is highly overrated (and disgusting).” While a third person stated, “No food should contain lemon or lemon flavoring. That includes seafood. That includes cookies and pies. Ditto for orange, lime and any other citrus. They are fine in a beverage, but NOT IN MY FOOD. On a related note, no fruit/chocolate dessert combos.”  

READ | A viral tweet made Spotify change its Twitter display to a Good-day Cookie? Check here

Take a look at some of the Twitter opinions: 

Writer Damon Young uploaded another post while looking at the responses and numerous types of reactions he received. He wrote, “Okay, I need to get to bed, but I’m genuinely surprised by: 1. The rejection of mango. (I never knew such intense feelings existed.) 2. People who actually share my feelings about potatoes. Solidarity. Thank you everyone for your goodwill and generosity.” 

READ | Viral tweet has netizens share their hilarious 'weakest claims to fame'; take a look

 

(Image Credit: Unsplash/ Twitter)

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND