Guardians Of Ladakh: Major Gaurav Arya With The Valiant Scouts Who Defend The Himalayas

Major (Retd.) Gaurav Arya visits the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre — the Indian Army unit that guards the Himalayan terrains of Ladakh — and gives you a glimpse of the everyday lives of the valiant troops.

The Ladakh Scouts is an infantry regiment nicknamed the "Snow Warriors" or "Snow Tigers". The regiment specialises in mountain warfare, and its primary role is to guard India's borders in the high altitudes of the union territory of Ladakh. The unit recruits mainly from Ladakhi and Tibetan ethnic communities and is among the army's most decorated units.