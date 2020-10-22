'73 Years, And Nothing Has Changed': Major Gaurav Arya On Pakistan's Thwarted Invasion

October 22, 1947, this day has been etched in the memory of the thousands of civilians of Jammu and Kashmir as a 'Black Day.' On this day, the land of Jammu and Kashmir recorded its first major bloodshed post-independence, witnessing a violent invasion by the Pakistani Army that brought to the fore Pakistan's true plans for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Watch the video above to see Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) talk about the book written by Pakistani Officer Major General Akbar Khan, which mentions the Pakistani Army's role in one of the largest massacres that modern Asia has seen. The book speaks about Pakistani perfidy and it speaks about how the Pakistani state, within 9 weeks of its creation, started a low-intensity war against India.

READ: 'Memories of 22 October 1947' symposium begins in J&K to mark Pak's thwarted invasion

READ: J&K: Govt to organise symposium on ‘Black Day’ highlighting Pakistan's invasion attempts