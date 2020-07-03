'Only Counter China Has If Xi Jinping Goes Too,' Says Major Gaurav Arya As Modi Visits Leh

In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited Leh on July 3 with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane to take stock of situation himself, in an unprecedented message to China amid border tensions. PM Modi is presently at one of the forward locations in Nimu. He reached there early in the morning and interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP, located at 11,000 feet, among the tough terrains, surrounded by the Zanskar range and on the banks of the Indus.

Republic TV's Senior Consulting editor strategic affairs Major Gaurav Arya held that while having all the intelligence agencies and the Indian Armed Forces updating him every minute, PM Modi's visit to Leh sends a strong message to the "adversary".

"The only counter China will have to this is if Xi Jinping visits the forward areas which is not going to happen as the reports are coming from China that it is in a state of turmoil right now. The PLA (People's Liberation Army) veterans protesting that their martyrs have not been given the recognition as India has given to its own martyrs with the guard of honour and salute. Jinping is dealing with his own internal problems in China," said Major Arya.

PM Modi's visit to Leh is not only for the Indian Army as "Indian Army knows what to do but a larger message is to China", asserted Major Arya.

READ | PM Modi Arrives In Leh With CDS Gen Bipin Rawat; Leads From The Front In Massive Statement

READ | Nepal PM Oli On The Brink; His Party's Co-chair Prachanda Confirms 'uncertain Future'

PM Modi's surprise visit to Leh

PM Modi's visit to Leh comes in light of the violent faceoff in the Galwan valley of Eastern Ladakh between the Indian Army and Chinese PLA in which 20 Indian Army soldiers including Commanding Officer were martyred. However, as per US intelligence, the Chinese side suffered 35 casualties including a Commanding officer, besides intercepts that say the Chinese army suffered over 40 casualties in the violent faceoff. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to hand-to-hand combat between hundreds of personnel.

Even as both the armies are on alert while deploying their forces along the LAC, third military-level talks were held between the military commanders of the two armies on June 30 at Moldo to discuss issues pertaining to the disengagement process between the two armies. As per the sources, the talks were held in a business-like manner in view of COVID-19 protocols. Sources added that both sides stressed that the priority was on an expeditious, phased, and stepwise de-escalation. The third round of talks between the senior military commanders reflected the commitment of both sides to reduce the tensions along the LAC, sources added.

READ | Defence Minister's Ladakh Visit With CDS & COAS To Review LAC Situation To Be Rescheduled

READ | ICMR Fast-tracks Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' Covid Vaccine; Envisages Launch By August 15