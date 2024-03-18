×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 13:21 IST

Ahead of PM's Visit, Congress Accuses Centre of Refusing Funds to Karnataka Amid Water Crisis

PM Modi, on Monday, will address a public meeting at Shivamogga, the home turf of former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Jairam Ramesh with Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar
Jairam Ramesh with Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar | Image: ANI/File
Bengaluru Water Crisis: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Shivamogga, Karnataka on Monday. March 18, the ruling Congress has accused the central government of refusing funds to the southern state amid the ongoing water crisis. 

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed that the central government has refused to release the drought relief funds. He said that he is hopeful that the Prime Minister will address the issue during his Karnataka visit. 

"The Karnataka government has requested the Modi Sarkar to release funds of Rs 18,172 crore for drought relief. Why has the Modi Sarkar refused to help Karnataka's people so far?" Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X. "The prime minister is in Shivamogga, Karnataka today. We hope he addresses some of the key issues in the state in his address," the Congress leader said. 

Jairam Ramesh's attack on the central government came on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a public meeting in Shivamogga. Ramesh said Karnataka is reeling under an acute water crisis due to a severe drought situation in most parts of the state, with 223 of the state's 236 Talukas facing drought conditions.

Congress Questions BJP on Dynasty Politics 

The Congress leader further said Shivamogga is the Lok Sabha segment represented by B Y Raghavendra, son of former BJP Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. "The Karnataka State BJP Chief is B.Y. Vijayendra, another son of former BJP Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. While in Shivamogga today, the prime minister should clarify what is the BJP's stance on 'dynasty' in politics?" said Ramesh. 

PM Modi to Sound Poll Bugle in Karnataka Today 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will address a public meeting at Shivamogga, the home turf of former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. This will be his second such meeting in Karnataka since the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates. The first was on Saturday at Kalaburagi, the home turf of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

BJP is expecting a huge turnout at the Allama Prabhu ground (Freedom Park) for the meet in the home district of Yediyurappa, who is a member of the party's all important Parliamentary board.

 

Published March 18th, 2024 at 13:21 IST

