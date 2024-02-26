'No Intention of Disrespecting Elders': Ajit Pawar Clarifies Why He Joined BJP-Sena Camp

Advertisement

Why Ajit Pawar left NCP: Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar has shared a letter defending his move to join the BJP-Sena government in Maharashtra led by Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis. Ajit Pawar asserted that he did not mean to disrespect the elders- signalling towards former Nationalist Congress Party chief and his uncle Sharad Pawar.

Clarifying his move of switching sides, Ajit Pawar said that he liked the leadership and decision making skills of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, claiming it of the reasons behind his decision. Pawar claimed that his working style is largely similar to that of the Prime Minister and Shah.

Sharing a letter on X, Ajit Pawar said, "I have taken my own role intending to complete the development works without any compromise with an ideology and objective. I found the development work being done in this country under the leadership of PM Modi and HM Amit Shah to be important. I liked their qualities like sharp leadership and correct decision-making process. My working style and theirs are very similar. I have no intention of disrespecting elders."

He said that he has written the letter to share his exact position with the citizens.

When Ajit Pawar Joined Sena-BJP Govt

Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra on July 2 last year, the day he joined the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government along with eight other NCP MLAs.

Two days before the rebellion against his uncle Sharad Pawar to join the Maharashtra government in early July, Ajit Pawar had approached the EC on June 30, staking claim to the party’s name as well as symbol and subsequently, also declared himself as the party president with the support of 40 lawmaker.

As per the recent decision, the Ajit Pawar faction has been recognised as the original Nationalist Congress Party and through the decision of Election Commission Sharad Pawar lost his party's name and symbol to his nephew.

