Kolkata: In her special announcement on Wednesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a salary hike for ASHA and Anganwadi workers.

“To take care of the happiness and sorrow of the people of Bengal, to work day and night for their benefit – I and my Jandardi Mother-Soil-People Government are always trying. From today our Pride, Samaj Disha – Asha workers, Anganwadi workers and Anganwadi helpers have been increased in monthly salary. I will work for you like this forever. If you’re good, I’m good. Jai Hind! Joy Bangla!,” she said.

Mamata Mocks PM Modi’s Guarantee

Earlier on Tuesday, she mocked PM Modi’s ‘guarantees’ to the people ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and said that they were nothing but inflated balloons.

Speaking at a government programme on Tuesday, Mamata said, “Remember, when the Bengal government gives a guarantee, it goes all out to fulfil it. However, similar promises and guarantees made by Delhi (Centre) are seldom met. The guarantees made by Delhi have no standing with the people. They are like gas balloons that are inflated and released into the air before election. As soon as all votes are cast, all balloons go bust.”

PM’s Viksit Push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday once again visited West Bengal. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several development projects worth Rs 15,400 crores in Kolkata.

He inaugurated India’s first under-river tunnel by flagging off a metro train between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade in Kolkata. Of the 4.8 km-long tunnel between the two stations, the distance of 1.2 km is 30 metres below the Hooghly river, which makes the train the nation’s first under river transportation tunnel.

Later, PM Modi will also address a public meeting in Barasat. After Kolkata, PM Modi will visit Bihar’s Bettiah, where he will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth around Rs 8,700 crores.

BJP’s Bid to Breach Mamata’s Bastion Amid Sandeshkhali Row, PM to Hold Mega Women’s Rally

In less than a week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is back in West Bengal on Wednesday, this time to hold a rally in another district of Bengal. The venue for the rally is the headquarters of North 24 Parganas, Barasat. At least a lakh women are expected to attend the rally.

Preparations are on to make the rally, which is expected to send a message not only to West Bengal, but across the country, a success.

“‘Shakti Vandan Concluding Karyakram’ will feature an address by PM Narendra Modi ji in Barasat, West Bengal. The Prime Minister’s speech will be telecast live in every Mandal across the country and will be watched by women,” a Mahila Morcha press communication read.