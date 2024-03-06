×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 11:24 IST

Amid PM Modi’s ‘Viksit’ Push, Mamata Announces Salary Hike for ASHA, Anganwadi Workers

In her special announcement on Wednesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a salary hike for ASHA and Anganwadi workers

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
Mamata Banerjee
In her special announcement on Wednesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a salary hike for ASHA and Anganwadi workers | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Kolkata: In her special announcement on Wednesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a salary hike for ASHA and Anganwadi workers.

“To take care of the happiness and sorrow of the people of Bengal, to work day and night for their benefit – I and my Jandardi Mother-Soil-People Government are always trying. From today our Pride, Samaj Disha – Asha workers, Anganwadi workers and Anganwadi helpers have been increased in monthly salary. I will work for you like this forever. If you’re good, I’m good. Jai Hind! Joy Bangla!,” she said.

Advertisement

Mamata Mocks PM Modi’s Guarantee

Earlier on Tuesday, she mocked PM Modi’s ‘guarantees’ to the people ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and said that they were nothing but inflated balloons.

Advertisement

Speaking at a government programme on Tuesday, Mamata said, “Remember, when the Bengal government gives a guarantee, it goes all out to fulfil it. However, similar promises and guarantees made by Delhi (Centre) are seldom met. The guarantees made by Delhi have no standing with the people. They are like gas balloons that are inflated and released into the air before election. As soon as all votes are cast, all balloons go bust.”

PM’s Viksit Push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday once again visited West Bengal. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several development projects worth Rs 15,400 crores in Kolkata.

He inaugurated India’s first under-river tunnel by flagging off a metro train between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade in Kolkata. Of the 4.8 km-long tunnel between the two stations, the distance of 1.2 km is 30 metres below the Hooghly river, which makes the train the nation’s first under river transportation tunnel.

Advertisement

Later, PM Modi will also address a public meeting in Barasat. After Kolkata, PM Modi will visit Bihar’s Bettiah, where he will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth around Rs 8,700 crores.

BJP’s Bid to Breach Mamata’s Bastion Amid Sandeshkhali Row, PM to Hold Mega Women’s Rally

In less than a week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is back in West Bengal on Wednesday, this time to hold a rally in another district of Bengal. The venue for the rally is the headquarters of North 24 Parganas, Barasat. At least a lakh women are expected to attend the rally.

Preparations are on to make the rally, which is expected to send a message not only to West Bengal, but across the country, a success.

Advertisement

“‘Shakti Vandan Concluding Karyakram’ will feature an address by PM Narendra Modi ji in Barasat, West Bengal. The Prime Minister’s speech will be telecast live in every Mandal across the country and will be watched by women,” a Mahila Morcha press communication read.

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 11:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

3 hours ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

3 hours ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

15 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

15 hours ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

15 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

15 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

15 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

16 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

a day ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

a day ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

2 days ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

2 days ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ''I LIKE HIM': Rohit Sharma ready to back struggling 'talented' player

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. 'Thats the respect we former cricketers get': Ashwin's behaviour slammed

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  3. Dubai Launches 'Work Bundle' Platform Reducing Visa Processing Time

    World14 minutes ago

  4. Police Seizes SUV After Man's Reckless Driving in Rajouri Goes Viral

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. What driving shift in India's consumption pattern?

    Economy News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo