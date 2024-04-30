New Delhi: Responding to a question regarding the sex scandal involding Hassan MP and JDS leader Prajwal Revanna, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah said that the party's stand is clear. Shah was responding to the issue at a press conference in Assm's Guwahati on Tuesday, April 30.

Amit Shah said that the BJP stands with the women of the country, adding that the Janata Dal Secular is all set to act against Revanna. Shah categorially stated that the BJP is in favour of an investigation in the case. "BJP's stand is clear that we stand with the 'Matr Shakti' of the country. We are in favor of the investigation and our partner JD(S) has also announced to take action against it. Today there is a meeting of their core committee and steps will be taken," said Shah during a press conferernce in Guwahati.

Shah also attacked the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government of Karnataka. He said, “I want to ask Congress, whose government is there? The government is of Congress Party. Why they have not taken any action till now? We do not have to take action on this as this is a law and order issue of the state, state government has to take action on it.”

#WATCH | On 'obscene videos' case involving JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, Union HM Amit Shah says, "BJP's stand is clear that we stand with the 'Matr Shakti' of the country. I want to ask Congress, whose government is there? The government is of Congress Party. Why they have not…

JDS Set to Suspend Revanna

As Prajwal Revanna and his father were booked in different sexual harassment cases, JDS MLA have demanded the central leadership to expel him. JDS MLA Samruddhi Manjunath said that the sex video case in which Prajwal Revanna is currently embroiled has brought embarrassment to the entire state and demanded his expulsion from the party.

The JDS is likely to order expulsion of Prajwal Revanna from the party and the decision will be taken in the core committee meeting to be held later in the day.

What is the Controversy Around Revanna?

Prajwal Revanna, 33-year-old grandson of JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, was the NDA candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, which went to polls on April 26. JDS is contesting the elections in alliance with the BJP in the state.

Revanna is currently embroiled in an alleged sex scandal as many sex videos allegedly featuring him with multiple women have been doing the rounds in recent days.

Karnataka government on Sunday constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe an alleged sex scandal involving Revanna. The SIT is headed by Additional Director General of Police (CID) Bijay Kumar Singh. The other two are Assistant Inspector General of Police Suman D Pennekar and Mysuru Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar.

