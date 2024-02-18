Advertisement

New Delhi: Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, the BJP on Saturday passed several important political resolutions, asserting that the idea of "Ram Rajya" was realised eventually under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to move a political resolution against Congress and the INDI bloc on the second day of the convention on Sunday. The resolution further accused the INDI alliance of dividing the country by indulging in caste-based politics. On the other hand, the resolution pointed at PM Modi's approach of empowering only four castes -- the poor, farmers, women and the youth. The government's initiatives have empowered these four "castes" as they are at the centre of its every scheme, it stated.

The resolution -- "Viksit Bharat-Modi ki guarantee" also attacked the Congress, saying people lost their trust in the party quickly wherever it was in power and brought back the BJP, a reference to states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Several top BJP leaders, including party chief JP Nadda, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Rajnath Singh among many, highlighted PM Modi government's achievements in development and culture and talked about various initiatives for south India, farmers and Sikhs at the two-day convention, which began on Saturday.

Asserting that India has emerged as a strong and capable country, having relentlessly marched on the path of security, prosperity and happiness, the BJP reposed its faith in its 'foremost" leader and expressed confidence that it will win 370 seats and its alliance will bag over 400 seats.

"The 10 years of the Modi government has realised the idea of Ram Rajya on the ground," it said.

Singh also took a swipe at the opposition, claiming that the respect it has received from the ruling dispensation in the last 10 years is unprecedented.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath lauded Modi's leadership as he dwelt on the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya that "ended" the wait of over five centuries, bringing joy to the followers of Sanatan Dharma.

The resolution lauded the government for honouring the country's Sanatan culture.

Modi's guarantee is the guarantee for a developed India, Adityanath said, asserting that the central government's welfare initiatives reached all sections of society without any discrimination on the lines of caste, region or faith.

His mention of the temple construction, an issue close to the heart of BJP cadres, drew applause from over 11,500 party delegates drawn from across the country, and the slogan of "Modi hai toh mumkin hai" (Modi can make it possible) was also raised as the government's achievements were highlighted by senior leaders.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seconded the resolution and spoke on the global gaze shifting towards the thriving economy of India amid recession in economies around the world.

She also spoke in Tamil and Telugu after Modi urged her to do so.

(With inputs from PTI)