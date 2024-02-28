Advertisement

In another jolt to the Indian National Congress, Assam Congress Working President and senior leader Rana Goswami has resigned from the party. Goswami reportedly resigned due to “various political reasons”.

Rana Goswami joins a series of disgruntled Congress members quitting the party and joining other parties ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. It is being speculated that Rana Goswami may join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). There has been no official statement yet from Goswami about his next move.

Resignation Letter of Rana Goswami

This is a developing story.