Updated February 28th, 2024 at 11:58 IST
Another Jolt to Congress: Assam Working President Rana Goswami Resigns From the Party
Rana Goswami joins a series of disgruntled Congress members quitting the party and joining other parties ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
In another jolt to the Indian National Congress, Assam Congress Working President and senior leader Rana Goswami has resigned from the party. Goswami reportedly resigned due to “various political reasons”.
Rana Goswami joins a series of disgruntled Congress members quitting the party and joining other parties ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. It is being speculated that Rana Goswami may join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). There has been no official statement yet from Goswami about his next move.
Resignation Letter of Rana Goswami
This is a developing story.
Published February 28th, 2024 at 11:46 IST
