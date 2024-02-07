Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 11:29 IST

Unlawful, Plan to Arrest: Arvind Kejriwal Skips ED Summons for 5th Time in a Row

Delhi Police has been put on alert due to Aam Aadmi Party's demonstration in Delhi; police reportedly did not give permission for the demonstration

Srinwanti Das
arvind kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had skipped four earlier summons issued by the federal agency | Image:republic bharat
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday for questioning in an alleged money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, according to the AAP. Kejriwal will not appear before the agency for questioning, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said. Terming the summons "illegal", the party said the ED is repeatedly sending notices to Kejriwal to arrest him.

The AAP also alleged that the BJP wants to topple its government in Delhi by getting Kejriwal arrested. The AAP will not let this happen, it said.

Advertisement

The Delhi chief minister is, however, scheduled to take part in a protest of the AAP outside the BJP headquarters here at 11 am.

After the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday issued a fifth summon to Delhi Chief Minister and the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to appear before the probe agency for questioning in the Delhi liquor policy case today, security has been tightened in Delhi. The ED aims to probe CM Kejriwal on the draft policy and why it was discussed in the CM's residence.

Advertisement

Amid speculations whether the Delhi CM will skip his fifth ED summon, according to sources in AAP, CM Kejriwal will be attending a protest in Delhi over the Chandigarh mayoral elections. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is also likely to be present at the protest. It is being suspected that CM Kejriwal will skip the ED summons on the pretext of the impending protest.

Delhi Police has imposed IPC section 144 in ITO’s DDU Marg. Security has also been increased on the borders of Delhi. Multi-layer barricading was done on Singhu border of Delhi. Paramilitary forces have also been deployed along with Delhi Police personnel. Around 1,000 Delhi Police personnel and paramilitary forces will be deployed. All trains coming to Delhi are also being checked.

Advertisement

Delhi Police has been put on alert due to Aam Aadmi Party's demonstration in Delhi. Police reportedly did not give permission for the demonstration. Police have received information about the arrival of AAP workers from many areas of Delhi and also from Punjab. 

Delhi BJP has also announced a protest outside AAP headquarters today in opposition to AAP's protest.

Advertisement

CM Kejriwal had skipped four earlier summons issued by the federal agency for January 18 and January 3 and November 2 and December 21 in 2023, calling the notices "illegal".

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 08:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Chile Wildfires: Death Toll Rises to 131, Over 300 People Missing

    World12 minutes ago

  2. Rose Day 2024: Wishes, Messages, Quotes To Make Your Partner Feel Specia

    Lifestyle13 minutes ago

  3. Rupee set for boost as dollar pulls back

    Business News18 minutes ago

  4. 65-year-old Falls Into Nullaha in Mumbai, Dies

    India News19 minutes ago

  5. Diljit, Rihanna To Perform At Anant -Radhika's Pre-Wedding Festivities?

    Entertainment19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement