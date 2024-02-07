Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday for questioning in an alleged money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, according to the AAP. Kejriwal will not appear before the agency for questioning, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said. Terming the summons "illegal", the party said the ED is repeatedly sending notices to Kejriwal to arrest him.

The AAP also alleged that the BJP wants to topple its government in Delhi by getting Kejriwal arrested. The AAP will not let this happen, it said.

Advertisement

The Delhi chief minister is, however, scheduled to take part in a protest of the AAP outside the BJP headquarters here at 11 am.

After the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday issued a fifth summon to Delhi Chief Minister and the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to appear before the probe agency for questioning in the Delhi liquor policy case today, security has been tightened in Delhi. The ED aims to probe CM Kejriwal on the draft policy and why it was discussed in the CM's residence.

Advertisement

Amid speculations whether the Delhi CM will skip his fifth ED summon, according to sources in AAP, CM Kejriwal will be attending a protest in Delhi over the Chandigarh mayoral elections. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is also likely to be present at the protest. It is being suspected that CM Kejriwal will skip the ED summons on the pretext of the impending protest.

Delhi Police has imposed IPC section 144 in ITO’s DDU Marg. Security has also been increased on the borders of Delhi. Multi-layer barricading was done on Singhu border of Delhi. Paramilitary forces have also been deployed along with Delhi Police personnel. Around 1,000 Delhi Police personnel and paramilitary forces will be deployed. All trains coming to Delhi are also being checked.

Advertisement

Delhi Police has been put on alert due to Aam Aadmi Party's demonstration in Delhi. Police reportedly did not give permission for the demonstration. Police have received information about the arrival of AAP workers from many areas of Delhi and also from Punjab.

Delhi BJP has also announced a protest outside AAP headquarters today in opposition to AAP's protest.

Advertisement

CM Kejriwal had skipped four earlier summons issued by the federal agency for January 18 and January 3 and November 2 and December 21 in 2023, calling the notices "illegal".