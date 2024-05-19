Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has announced that he will march to the BJP headquarters in the national capital on Sunday, May 19, as part of party's jail bharo andolan. Swati Maliwal incident has intensified the slugfest between the BJP and AAP in Delhi, where Lok Sabha polls will be held on May 25.

Here are the top updates on the big story;

1. Kejriwal has alleged that Bibhav's arrest is BJP's plan to crush the Aam Aadmi Party by sending its leaders to jail. Kejriwal accused BJP of "playing the game" of sending AAP leaders such as Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Sanjay Singh to jail. "They are after our party and sending our leaders in jail one after another... Today you have sent my PA to jail," said Kejriwal, announcing AAP's jail bharo programme. "I along with my MLAs and MPs would go to the BJP office at noon tomorrow so that the prime minister can send anyone he wants to jail," he said.

2. Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested in connection with the alleged assault on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the CM's residence on Saturday and has been remanded to 5-day Police custody. Bibhav Kumar was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal who sent him to five- day police custody. Police, through their counsel, had sought seven-day custody of Kumar to question him in connection with the assault case.

3. Swati Maliwal has alleged foul-play in the entire matter, claiming that the CCTV footage of the May 13 incident where she was allegedly assaulted at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence has "disappeared" and edited videos were being released. "First I was thrashed brutally by Bibhav. He slapped and kicked me. When I freed myself and called 112, he went outside, called security personnel and started making a video. I was shouting and telling the security that Bibhav has thrashed me brutally. That long portion of the video has been edited. Only a 50-second video was released when I was fed up of telling the security. Now the phone has been formatted and the full video deleted? The CCTV footage has also disappeared. This is the height of conspiracy," Swati Maliwal said in a post on X.

4. The Delhi Police told the court that the attack on Swati Maliwal could have been fatal. "This is a very serious case where a Member of Parliament, a public figure, has been brutally assaulted which could have been fatal. Despite specific questions, the accused has not cooperated in the investigation and has been evasive in his replies," said the remand paper signed by North District Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Anjitha Chepyala.

5. The investigating team also said that Bibhav Kumar has formatted his phone after the incident. he had formatted his mobile in Mumbai on Friday and that his mobile phone was password protected. "Without the personal presence and assistance of the accused, as this instrument is password protected, the phone and its apps cannot be accessed. Also, he has to be taken to an expert to retrieve the mobile data and to ascertain the factum of formatting of the mobile phone of the accused, which is an important piece of evidence," the Delhi Police said.

