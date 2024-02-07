Advertisement

Jammu & Kashmir: With uncertainty prevailing over the alliance of I.N.D.I Alliance in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress High Command has sent a high-powered Lok Sabha candidate screening committee to Jammu and Kashmir. The screening committee headed by Former Minister of State Bhakta Charan Das arrived in Jammu along with Member of Rajya Sabha Neeraj Dangi arrived in Jammu this afternoon.

Congress leader privy to the development said that the screening committee will be conducting screening for candidates in the fray for all five Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir, this comes amid prevailing uncertainty over the future of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance in the newly carved Union Territory.

Many Senior leaders including former J&K Chief GA Mir, working president Raman Bhalla, and Vice President Ravinder Sharma among others are in the fray for the candidature of Lok Sabha Polls 2024 in all five seats of Jammu and Kashmir. The Screening Committee will be taking into consideration all five seats of Jammu and Kashmir, and then a final report will be submitted to high command.

Congress claimed valley; National Conference Rebuts

Congress is strategically relying on leveraging "Party Cadre Aspirations" to make significant inroads into the Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir. Congress is exerting pressure on valley-based parties like NC and PDP. Congress Vice-President Ravinder Sharma said that with the party's strong performance in Rajouri, securing 3.75 lakh votes, the party cadre is keen on contesting not only Anantnag but also Srinagar and Baramulla seats, aiming to challenge the National Conference's 2019 victory in the region. "While the workers aspire to contest in both Jammu and Kashmir, the final decision rests with the High Command, and discussions with potential allies like NC and PDP are already underway.," he added.

On the other hand, the National Conference (NC) has rebuffed Congress's claim to the Rajouri-Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, asserting that the votes Congress garnered by Congress in 2019 belonged to them. Zeeshan Rana, spokesperson for the National Conference, told the Republic that the votes Congress received in Rajouri and Poonch were from the National Conference, as they provided unconditional support to Congress in that region. Rana emphasized the strong NC cadre in Rajouri Poonch and highlighted their victory in Anantnag in the previous election. "The National Conference, led by Omar Abdullah, has made its intent clear, expressing a desire to contest all three seats they won in 2019. The dynamics of seat allocation and alliance negotiations are expected to unfold in the coming days," he said.