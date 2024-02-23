Advertisement

New Delhi: After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued a 7th summon to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case on Thursday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a press conference in the national capital on Friday, attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that the BJP is afraid that the party will face difficulty wherever the AAP and Congress form an alliance.

Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested in the next 2-3 days.

Advertisement

Bharadwaj claims that people from the BJP have been telling them that if AAP forms a multi-state alliance with Congress, Arvind Kejriwal will be jailed and that there is only one way to keep Kejriwal safe, and that is not to form any alliance with Congress.

VIDEO | “Not only ED but CBI as well is now taking steps to arrest (Delhi CM) Arvind Kejriwal. We have received this information that under CrPC 41 A, a notice has been made ready for him. As per our information, he (Arvind Kejriwal) will be arrested in the coming two to three… pic.twitter.com/WtFAR92cTJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 23, 2024

"We have information that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested in the next 2-3 days. The question is, why is the Central Government showing such haste? People have been telling us that if AAP forms a multi state alliance with Congress, then Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested. Even the BJP people are telling us that if an alliance (with Congress) is forged, Arvind Kejriwal will be jailed and if we want to see him outside, there is just one way -that Arvind Kejriwal doesn't become a part of INDIA Alliance with Congress," he said.

Bharadwaj further claimed that the BJP is afraid that the party will face difficulty wherever the AAP and Congress form an alliance. "It is clear that the BJP is very nervous. It thinks that if AAP and Congress come together, wherever an alliance is formed, in whichever state - it will be difficult for BJP, difficult for it to form a government," he said.

Advertisement

Speaking about the seat sharing deal with the Congress, Bharadwaj said, “All the announcements (for all states) will be made together. The discussions are in the final stage. I am sure that the announcement will be made soon.”

On Thursday, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Arvinder Singh Lovely announced that there will be an alliance between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress in the national capital for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. "The Congress and AAP are partners in the INDIA bloc. Not only in Delhi, the alliance will fight the Lok Sabha polls unitedly across the country," Lovely told reporters on Thursday.

Advertisement

"We will reveal the details of the seat-sharing pact soon," he added. The breakthrough on seat-sharing came after several rounds of deliberations this week and on Thursday, as well as a meeting at Congress heavyweight KC Venugopal's Delhi residence. In the meeting, Venugopal and Mukul Wasnik represented the Congress, while Sandeep Pathak, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi represented the AAP.

The federal agency has asked Arvind Kejriwal to appear on February 26 for questioning in the excise policy linked money laundering case. Kejriwal has skipped 6 summons earlier.