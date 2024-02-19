Advertisement

Guwahati: The Congress Party in Assam is currently facing internal turmoil as several of its members including MLAs and senior leaders, are expressing dissatisfaction and considering leaving the party. This development comes at a crucial time when the party are attempting to strengthen its presence among the masses through Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Recently, Congress MLAs Shashikanta Das, Siddique Ahmed, Kamalakshya Deb Purkayasta, and Basanta Das extended their support to the government, with Siddique Ahmed opting to join the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), while the remaining three are set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Additionally, more Congress MLAs are reportedly in talks with the AGP and are likely to switch allegiances soon.

While the names of these leaders in contact with the AGP have not been disclosed, Atul Bora, the party president and senior minister in the state, confirmed the ongoing discussions. Bora emphasized that many senior leaders, including sitting MLAs, are exploring options outside the Congress, and the AGP is considering accommodating them within its ranks. "It’s very natural that no one wants to be in the Congress party. Many senior leaders are in touch with me including a few sitting MLAs. But before making any commitment, we are also looking at the options available to accommodate them in the AGP,” Bora said.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Manab Deka reiterated the party's inclusive approach, stating that every nationalist disillusioned with the Congress's policies, particularly its alleged appeasement of certain groups, is welcome to join the BJP, AGP, or the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL). This sentiment aligns with the BJP's commitment to "Sabka Sath Sabka Vikash" (Collective Efforts, Inclusive Growth).

It has been revealed that at least four sitting MLAs and a senior Congress leader from Upper Assam are in contact with the AGP, with some having already met Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to express their desires.



