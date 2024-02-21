English
Updated February 21st, 2024 at 11:29 IST

Baba Siddique’s Son Ousted From Mumbai Youth Congress President Post

The decision comes days after former minister Baba Siddique resigned from the Congress and joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP

Apoorva Shukla
Baba Siddique with Zeeshan Siddique
Baba Siddique with Zeeshan Siddique | Image: X/ @zeeshan_iyc
Mumbai: The Congress party has ousted the son of Baba Siddique, Zeeshan Siddiqui, from the post of Mumbai Youth Congress President on Wednesday, February 21 and the presidency was handed over to Akhilesh Yadav

The decision comes days after former minister Baba Siddique resigned from the Congress after being a member of the party for nearly five decades and joined the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress party. 

Zeeshan Siddique is currently a Congress MLA from Bandra (East) and was still holding on with the Congress party after his father's switch. 

Zeeshan's Role in Baba Siddique's Switch? 

Earlier, Baba Siddique claimed that he had consulted his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique and former Congress MP Priya Dutt before crossing over to the NCP. Before the senior Siddique joined the NCP, Ajit Pawar and other leaders of the party met at Zeeshan’s office 

Baba Siddique's Switch: A Gain For NCP 

Baba Siddique was a prominent minority face of the Mumbai Congress, Siddique also served as a minister when the Congress-NCP coalition was in power. The senior politician is also known for organising grand ‘Iftar’ parties which are attended by top Bollywood stars. 

After resigning from the grand old Congress party, Siddique joined the Nationalist Congress Party and was welcomed into the fold by deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde government Ajit Pawar and working president Praful Patel. 

Baba Siddique's entry into the NCP was seen a major boost to the Ajit Pawar group as the party required a minority face in Mumbai, especially after the BJP shunted former minister Nawab Malik's entry into the NCP. 

 

 

(With Inputs from Agencies…) 

Published February 21st, 2024 at 11:29 IST

